JEE Main 2027 Registration Closes November 22; over 4.90 lakh candidates pay fee, NTA announces late application window

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 on November 22, 2026, at 11.50 pm. Candidates seeking admission to engineering, architecture and planning programmes can submit their applications through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
According to the latest registration update shared by NTA on November 12, 4,90,008 candidates have completed their registration process and paid the examination fee, while 6,70,182 application forms have been submitted.
The figures indicate a difference of 1,80,174 between submitted forms and completed fee payments.
However, NTA has clarified that an application is considered successfully submitted only after the prescribed examination fee is paid.
The registration figures have increased considerably over the past few days.
An earlier NTA update showed that 5,72,416 candidates had registered, while 4,07,664 had completed the fee payment process.
By November 12, the number of candidates completing fee payments had increased to 4,90,008, a rise of 82,344.
Candidates who have submitted their application forms but are yet to pay the fee should complete the transaction before the November 22 deadline and download their confirmation pages.
Although the regular registration window closes on November 22, NTA has provided an additional opportunity for candidates who miss the deadline.
According to the official information bulletin:
November 22: Last date for regular registration and fee payment, up to 11.50 pm
November 23–26: Late application submission window
Additional late fee: Rs 500, irrespective of category
November 27–29: Application correction window, up to 11.50 pm
The additional Rs 500 will be charged over and above the applicable examination fee.
Candidates should also note that the correction facility will permit changes only to specified application fields.
In a separate advisory, NTA has clarified that Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates who do not possess an Aadhaar number but hold a valid Indian passport can apply for JEE Main 2027.
Such candidates must select the 'NRI (Having No Aadhaar)' option available on the registration page.
The clarification is intended to help eligible NRI candidates complete registration without Aadhaar-based authentication.
NTA has scheduled the January session examinations for January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.
The examination city intimation slips are scheduled for December 30, 2026, while admit cards will be released on January 13, 2027.
JEE Main Paper 1 will be conducted for BE/BTech admissions, while Paper 2A and Paper 2B will be held for BArch and BPlanning programmes, respectively.
Candidates who wish to appear only in Session 2 can register during the separately scheduled April session application process.
The official registration portal is jeemain.nta.nic.in.