JEE Main 2027 Registration Closes November 22; over 4.90 lakh candidates pay fee, NTA announces late application window

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 on November 22, 2026, at 11.50 pm. Candidates seeking admission to engineering, architecture and planning programmes can submit their applications through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the latest registration update shared by NTA on November 12, 4,90,008 candidates have completed their registration process and paid the examination fee, while 6,70,182 application forms have been submitted.

The figures indicate a difference of 1,80,174 between submitted forms and completed fee payments.

However, NTA has clarified that an application is considered successfully submitted only after the prescribed examination fee is paid.