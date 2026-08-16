JEE Main 2027: Registration hasn't started yet, but here's what aspirants should prepare for

JEE Main 2027: With JEE Main 2027 still some months away, aspirants have already started looking for information on the registration process, examination schedule and eligibility requirements. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released the official notification or application schedule for JEE Main 2027.

The official JEE Main website is currently carrying updates related to the 2026 examination, including Session 2 results, answer keys and other notices. No official JEE Main 2027 registration announcement is currently listed on the portal.

JEE Main 2027 registration: What aspirants should expect

While the exact dates for JEE Main 2027 will be known only after NTA issues its official notification, candidates can expect the registration process to be announced ahead of the first session of the examination.

Aspirants should therefore keep checking the official JEE Main and NTA websites rather than relying on social media posts or unofficial registration dates.

The 2026 examination was conducted in two sessions, giving candidates more than one opportunity to appear for the exam. Whether the same structure and schedule will continue for JEE Main 2027 will be confirmed by NTA through its official information bulletin.

What should JEE Main 2027 aspirants prepare now?

Candidates do not need to wait for the application window to open before getting ready. The registration process typically requires candidates to keep important personal, academic and identification details ready.

Aspirants should particularly:

Check that their Aadhaar and other identity details are updated

Keep their Class 10 and Class 12 academic information available

Check category-related documents, wherever applicable

Keep a valid mobile number and email ID accessible

Follow NTA's instructions on photographs and other documents once the 2027 application notice is released

Start preparing according to the prescribed JEE Main syllabus rather than waiting for registration to begin

NTA had also issued an advisory before JEE Main 2026 registration asking candidates to update Aadhaar, UDID and category certificates before filling the application form. Similar requirements, if applicable for 2027, will be specified in the official notification.

Will JEE Main 2027 be conducted in two sessions?

This is another major question among aspirants. JEE Main has been conducted in multiple sessions in recent years, allowing candidates additional opportunities to improve their performance. However, NTA is yet to officially confirm the examination structure for JEE Main 2027.

Candidates should therefore avoid treating unofficial schedules or social media claims as final.

When will JEE Main 2027 registration begin?

At present, NTA has not announced the JEE Main 2027 registration date. The official application timeline, examination dates, eligibility criteria, syllabus and other details will be known once NTA releases the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin.

Until then, candidates should use the 2026 schedule only as a broad reference and should not assume that the same dates will apply to JEE Main 2027.

For the latest official updates, candidates should regularly check the JEE Main portal and NTA website.