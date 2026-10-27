JEE Main 2027 Registration: 5 details students must verify before submitting their form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1. Applications can be submitted until November 22, 2026, at 11.50 pm.
While candidates may focus on completing the registration process, the official information bulletin contains several instructions concerning identity verification, document uploads and application details.
Here are five checks applicants should complete before submitting their forms.
NTA has advised candidates to update their Aadhaar information, including their photograph, name, date of birth, gender and address.
Applicants should check these particulars before registration to avoid discrepancies during identity verification.
The bulletin also provides for registration through the government's MeriPehchaan single sign-on service.
Candidates must upload a scanned copy of their Class 10 or equivalent certificate or marksheet.
The document should be in PDF format, with a file size between 50 KB and 300 KB.
Students should carefully verify the personal and educational details entered in their application against their records.
JEE Main 2027 applicants must capture a live photograph during registration and upload a recent scanned passport-size photograph.
The scanned photograph must be in JPG/JPEG format, between 10 KB and 200 KB, with a white background and 80 per cent face visibility, including the ears.
Candidates without a webcam can use the QR-code option described in the bulletin to capture their live photograph through another device.
Applicants should carefully check their category and PwD/PwBD information.
Where applicable, disability or UDID certificates must be uploaded in PDF format, between 50 KB and 300 KB.
NTA states that UDID details may be verified against the official portal. Candidates must resolve any validation issues during the notified correction window.
Candidates should use their own active mobile number and email address, as NTA will send important communications through these channels.
They must also verify their selected paper, examination cities and other application particulars.
After paying the examination fee, candidates should ensure that the confirmation page has been generated and retain a copy.
According to the bulletin, Session 1 applications close on November 22, followed by late-fee registration from November 23 to 26. The correction window is scheduled for November 27 to 29.
However, NTA has clarified that only specified fields will be editable during the correction period. Candidates should therefore not assume that every mistake can be corrected later.
Applications can be submitted through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.