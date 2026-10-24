JEE Main 2027 Registration Begins: Why candidates should check their documents before filling the form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1, with applications being accepted from October 24 to November 22, 2026.

While the release of the application form marks the beginning of the admission process for engineering aspirants, the information bulletin contains several instructions that candidates should check before registering.

These include a live photograph during the application process, uploading the Class 10 certificate or marksheet, and ensuring that personal details are accurate. NTA has also provided a separate late-fee registration window this year.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.