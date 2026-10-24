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JEE Main 2027 Registration Begins: Why candidates should check their documents before filling the form

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration has begun at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has introduced a November 22 regular deadline, a late-fee window and specific requirements for live photographs and Class 10 documents.
JEE Main 2027 Registration Begins
JEE Main 2027 Registration BeginsRepresentative official website image
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1, with applications being accepted from October 24 to November 22, 2026.

While the release of the application form marks the beginning of the admission process for engineering aspirants, the information bulletin contains several instructions that candidates should check before registering.

These include a live photograph during the application process, uploading the Class 10 certificate or marksheet, and ensuring that personal details are accurate. NTA has also provided a separate late-fee registration window this year.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.

JEE Main 2027: Why candidates should check their documents first

The application process requires candidates to upload a live photograph along with a recent scanned passport-size photograph.

Candidates using a computer can capture their live photograph through a webcam. Those without a webcam can use the QR code facility to capture the image through a mobile device or tablet.

NTA has specified that the photograph must have a white background, proper lighting and 80 per cent facial visibility, including the ears, without a mask.

Candidates must also upload their Class 10 or equivalent certificate or marksheet in PDF format.

The document requirements include:

  • Scanned photograph: JPG/JPEG, 10 KB to 200 KB.

  • Signature: JPG/JPEG, 10 KB to 100 KB.

  • Class 10 certificate or marksheet: PDF, 50 KB to 300 KB.

  • Disability or UDID certificate, wherever applicable: PDF, 50 KB to 300 KB.

NTA has advised candidates to ensure that their Aadhaar details, including name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph, are updated.

JEE Main 2027: Registration deadline is November 22, but there is a late-fee window

Candidates can submit their applications without a late fee until November 22, 2026, at 11.50 pm.

Those who miss this deadline will have another opportunity to apply between November 23 and 26 by paying an additional ₹500, irrespective of category.

NTA has scheduled the application correction facility from November 27 to 29. However, only specified fields will be available for correction.

The important dates are:

  • Registration begins: October 24, 2026

  • Last date to apply without late fee: November 22, 2026

  • Late-fee registration: November 23–26, 2026

  • Application correction: November 27–29, 2026

  • Exam city intimation: December 30, 2026

  • Admit card release: January 13, 2027

  • Session 1 examination: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027

Can candidates register for the April session later?

Yes. NTA has clarified that candidates applying for the January session do not need to register for both sessions immediately.

Candidates who wish to appear for Session 2 can apply separately during the April session registration window. Those who registered for Session 1 must use the same application number when applying for Session 2.

Candidates who want to appear only for Session 2 can also register when that application window opens.

According to the information bulletin, Session 2 registration is scheduled from January 5 to February 3, 2027, while the examination will be held from April 2 to 7.

Candidates appearing in both sessions will have their better NTA score considered for preparation of the merit list and ranking.

Who can apply for JEE Main 2027?

Candidates who passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2025 or 2026, or who are appearing in 2027, are eligible to appear for JEE Main 2027.

There is no age limit for appearing in the examination, although individual institutions may have their own admission requirements.

For BTech aspirants, Paper 1 will consist of 75 questions across Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Each subject will have 20 multiple-choice questions and five numerical-value questions.

Negative marking will apply to incorrect answers in both sections.

JEE Main 2027: How to apply

Candidates can complete registration through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

They must register, generate an application number, fill in personal and academic details, select the examination paper and preferred cities, upload the prescribed documents and pay the application fee.

NTA has also enabled registration through the MeriPehchaan single sign-on service.

After payment, candidates should download the confirmation page. The application will be considered successfully submitted only after the prescribed fee has been received.

NTA has warned candidates against submitting multiple application forms. Applicants should also use an accessible mobile number and email address to receive examination-related communications.

With registration now underway, checking documents and personal details before submission could help candidates avoid difficulties during verification and the limited correction window.

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