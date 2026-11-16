JEE Main 2027: Over 9 lakh register, 7.04 lakh complete fee payment for session 1

More than 7 lakh candidates have completed the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Monday. The agency has asked applicants who have not completed the formalities to do so before the November 22 deadline.
According to the NTA, 9,05,144 candidates have registered on the official website so far. However, only 7,04,316 have completed the fee payment process.
In a post on X, the agency urged candidates to upload their documents, fill in the required details, pay the examination fee and download the confirmation page.
The NTA said, "Hey future engineers! Are you excited for your JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 journey? Let's complete your registration one simple step at a time: 1. Upload your documents 2.Fill in your details 3.Complete the fee payment 4.Download your confirmation page You're in great company! Over 7,04,316 friends have already finished their process. Complete yours by November 22."
Earlier, the agency had also advised candidates to use their own DigiLocker, JanParichay or e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) credentials while filling out the application form. This is to avoid problems with identity verification and biometric data during later stages of the process.
The NTA has also asked applicants to complete Re-KYC through DigiLocker before submitting the form so that their latest details are fetched.
In a separate advisory, the agency explained which nationality category candidates should select during registration.
The NTA said, "Let's simplify which category to select for JEE (Main) 2027 registration. Make sure your application reflects the exact match for your citizenship and Aadhaar status: Indian Nationals: Indian citizens, including NRIs with an Aadhaar card; Foreign Nationals: Foreign citizens and OCI cardholders; NRIs Having No Aadhaar: NRIs holding an Indian passport without Aadhaar."
Candidates should check all details carefully and ensure that the application fee has been paid before the November 22 deadline.