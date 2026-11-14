JEE Main 2027: Over 5.9 lakh candidates registered so far; here's how to download the confirmation page

The National Testing Agency has been consistently releasing the official data on the total number of candidates registered for the JEE Main 2027 examination.
As per the latest data shared on November 14, the total number of registrations hit 7,86,687, but only 5,94,259 candidates completed the application form fee payment. These candidates can download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference. Those who wish to make corrections must wait till November 27. The last date to fill the JEE Mains application form without a late fee is November 22, and the last date with a late fee is November 26.
As per the NTA's official data released on November 13, 4,90,008 candidates completed the fee payment and generated the confirmation page. In the last 24 hours, over 1 lakh candidates completed the registration and fee payment.
Last year, over 13 lakh candidates registered for the Session 1 exam. As there are 8 more days to complete the form-filling process, the registration numbers for the 2027 exam are expected to improve further. The Session 1 exam is scheduled to begin on January 20 and conclude on January 28. NTA has listed out the entire schedule this time including the release date of city slips and admit cards as well.