JEE Main 2027: NTA allows fresh applications, but candidates must pay exam fee again; check rules

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed candidates applying for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 to submit a fresh application form, even if they have already received an application number or paid the examination fee.
However, candidates opting for a fresh application must pay the examination fee again, as the amount paid for an earlier application will neither be refunded nor adjusted.
The clarification was issued through a public notice dated October 30, 2026, following representations from candidates who reported errors while filling out their application forms.
According to the NTA, only the last application for which the examination fee has been successfully paid and a confirmation page generated will be considered valid.
For instance, if a candidate has already completed an application and subsequently submits a fresh form, the new application will replace the earlier one only after successful fee payment and generation of the confirmation page.
If the candidate starts a fresh application but does not complete these steps, the earlier successfully submitted application will remain valid.
The NTA also clarified that every fresh application will generate a new application number. Candidates must enter all their details again and re-upload their photograph, signature and other required documents.
No. The NTA has explicitly stated that examination fees paid against earlier applications will not be refunded or adjusted towards fresh applications.
This means candidates who have already paid the fee and decide to submit another application will have to bear the examination fee again.
However, the agency has advised candidates who need to modify only certain details to use the application correction facility instead of submitting a fresh form.
The correction window will remain open from November 27 to November 29, 2026.
The NTA has drawn a distinction between possessing multiple application numbers and using them to attempt the examination more than once.
Merely holding more than one application number will not be treated as an unfair means violation.
However, candidates who appear or attempt to appear in the same examination session using more than one application number will be treated as having adopted Unfair Means (UFM).
Such candidates will face action under the provisions of the JEE Main 2027 Information Bulletin.
The agency has clarified that submitting multiple application forms does not entitle a candidate to multiple examination attempts within the same session.
November 22, 2026, 11.50 pm: Last date to submit a fresh application and pay the examination fee without late fee
November 23–26, 2026: Applications accepted with late fee
November 26, 2026, 11.50 pm: Final deadline for applications with late fee
November 27–29, 2026: Application correction facility available
Candidates who wish to submit a fresh application must complete the entire process, including fee payment, within the prescribed deadline.