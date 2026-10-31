JEE Main 2027: NTA allows fresh applications, but candidates must pay exam fee again; check rules

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed candidates applying for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 to submit a fresh application form, even if they have already received an application number or paid the examination fee.

However, candidates opting for a fresh application must pay the examination fee again, as the amount paid for an earlier application will neither be refunded nor adjusted.

The clarification was issued through a public notice dated October 30, 2026, following representations from candidates who reported errors while filling out their application forms.