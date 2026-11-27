The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued detailed instructions specifying which particulars candidates can modify during the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application correction window.

In a public notice dated November 27, the agency confirmed that candidates can make changes to selected personal, academic and examination-related details. However, five particulars, including mobile number, email address and photograph, cannot be modified.

The clarification comes as the correction facility opens for registered candidates, with NTA allowing modifications until November 29, 2026, at 11.50 PM.