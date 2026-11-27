The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued detailed instructions specifying which particulars candidates can modify during the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application correction window.
In a public notice dated November 27, the agency confirmed that candidates can make changes to selected personal, academic and examination-related details. However, five particulars, including mobile number, email address and photograph, cannot be modified.
The clarification comes as the correction facility opens for registered candidates, with NTA allowing modifications until November 29, 2026, at 11.50 PM.
According to Annexure I of the latest notification, candidates will not be permitted to modify the following information:
Registered mobile number
Email address
Permanent and present addresses
Emergency contact details
Candidate's photograph
Candidates should note that these restrictions apply even during the official correction window.
NTA has permitted modifications to several other particulars.
However, candidates can change only one of the following three fields: candidate's name, father's name or mother's name.
The agency has separately allowed corrections to Class 10 and Class 12 or equivalent examination details, along with the state code of eligibility.
Candidates can also modify their date of birth, gender, category, signature and examination medium.
Changes to the sub-category or Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) particulars are permitted if the information has not already been verified through the Unique Disability ID (UDID) portal.
NTA has confirmed that candidates can revise their preferred examination cities based on their permanent and present addresses.
However, the agency has reiterated that it is not bound to allot examination cities according to the preferences submitted by candidates.
Applicants can also change their choice of examination paper, including Paper 1, Paper 2A or Paper 2B.
The agency has clarified that the correction facility can be used only once.
Once candidates submit their corrected applications, the forms will be frozen and no further modifications will be permitted.
Where a correction results in an additional examination fee, candidates must pay the applicable amount through the prescribed online payment modes. The additional fee, if applicable, will not be refunded.
NTA has also stated that no correction requests will be entertained after 11.50 PM on November 29.
Candidates can refer to the complete instructions through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.