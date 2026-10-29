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JEE Main 2027: NTA advises DigiLocker Re-KYC before Registration; check 6 steps to update Aadhaar

NTA has advised JEE Main 2027 Session 1 applicants to complete DigiLocker Re-KYC before filling out the application form. Here's the six-step process for updating Aadhaar details.
JEE Main 2027 DigiLocker E-KYC
JEE Main 2027 DigiLocker E-KYCOfficial pres snote image by NTA
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued fresh instructions for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration, advising candidates to complete Aadhaar Re-KYC through DigiLocker before filling out their online application forms.

In a public notice dated October 28, 2026, NTA said the process would help ensure that candidates' latest details are fetched during registration. The agency has also advised applicants to use their own DigiLocker, JanParichay or e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) login credentials to avoid discrepancies in identity verification and biometric data at subsequent stages.

The online application form for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2027: How to complete Aadhaar Re-KYC on DigiLocker?

A separate DigiLocker process-flow document explains how candidates can refresh their Aadhaar information in six steps.

Step 1: Sign in to DigiLocker

Log in to your DigiLocker account and open the 'Issued Documents' section.

Step 2: Refresh the Aadhaar document

Locate the Aadhaar document, click the three-dot menu next to it and select the 'Refresh' option to initiate Re-KYC.

Step 3: Provide consent

Review the consent screen and allow Aadhaar authentication to proceed.

Step 4: Verify using UIDAI OTP

Enter the one-time password received on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar to complete authentication.

Step 5: Complete Aadhaar Re-KYC

Wait for the authentication process to finish. DigiLocker will display a confirmation once Aadhaar Re-KYC is successful.

Step 6: Refresh other documents

After completing Aadhaar Re-KYC, candidates can refresh other documents in DigiLocker to update their status.

The process-flow document notes that the screenshots are from the latest DigiLocker version and may vary slightly depending on the application version.

JEE Main 2027: Name and date of birth must match Class 10 records

Apart from the DigiLocker advisory, NTA has specifically instructed candidates to ensure that their name and date of birth in the JEE Main 2027 application form match those mentioned in their Class 10 certificate or marksheet.

Candidates should therefore verify these details before submitting their applications.

The agency has also recommended using personal DigiLocker, JanParichay or e-Pramaan credentials rather than credentials belonging to another person, citing possible discrepancies during subsequent identity and biometric verification.

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