JEE Main 2027: NTA advises DigiLocker Re-KYC before Registration; check 6 steps to update Aadhaar

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued fresh instructions for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration, advising candidates to complete Aadhaar Re-KYC through DigiLocker before filling out their online application forms.

In a public notice dated October 28, 2026, NTA said the process would help ensure that candidates' latest details are fetched during registration. The agency has also advised applicants to use their own DigiLocker, JanParichay or e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) login credentials to avoid discrepancies in identity verification and biometric data at subsequent stages.

The online application form for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.