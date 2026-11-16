JEE Main 2027 Application Form Correction to begin on November 27: List of editable details

The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Main 2027 registration for Session 1 on November 22 without a late fee, and the late fee registration will be open between November 23 and 26. If the applicants made mistakes while filling the application form unintentionally will get an option to edit the details between November 27 to 29. However, NTA unlocks only certain fields in the application form during the correction window, and candidates must follow specific guidelines.
Here is the list of details that applicants can edit during the correction window. NTA does not charge a fee for corrections.
Father's Name
Mother's Name
Educational qualification details
State Code of Eligibility
Date of Birth
Gender
Category
Sub Category
Signature
Paper (Paper 1/ 2A/ 2B)
Exam City Preference
Medium of Question Paper (Language)
Candidates who registered for the exam using an ID Proof other than an Aadhaar card can change their ID details as well. Only these are the editable fields in the application form as per the previous sessions' exam. In case there are any changes in this year's process, NTA shall notify the same on November 27. As per past trends, no changes are expected in the form correction process, but candidates are advised to wait till November 27 for an official notification.
Details such as name, e-mail ID, mobile number, and live/ uploaded photographs are not allowed for editing in the application form.
If the candidate's name filled in the application form is slightly different from the name printed on the Aadhaar Card, the candidate need not worry, as it will not impact their exam process. However, it is advisable to send an e-mail or contact the helpdesk and explain the issue for immediate resolution.
The Session 1 exam is going to be conducted from January 20 to 28. The city intimation slip will be released on December 23, 2026, followed by the release of the admit card on January 13, 2027.