JEE Main 2027 Application Form Correction to begin on November 27: List of editable details

List of editable details in JEE Main 2027 Application Form

Here is the list of details that applicants can edit during the correction window. NTA does not charge a fee for corrections.

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Educational qualification details

State Code of Eligibility

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Sub Category

Signature

Paper (Paper 1/ 2A/ 2B)

Exam City Preference

Medium of Question Paper (Language)

Candidates who registered for the exam using an ID Proof other than an Aadhaar card can change their ID details as well. Only these are the editable fields in the application form as per the previous sessions' exam. In case there are any changes in this year's process, NTA shall notify the same on November 27. As per past trends, no changes are expected in the form correction process, but candidates are advised to wait till November 27 for an official notification.

Details such as name, e-mail ID, mobile number, and live/ uploaded photographs are not allowed for editing in the application form.

If the candidate's name filled in the application form is slightly different from the name printed on the Aadhaar Card, the candidate need not worry, as it will not impact their exam process. However, it is advisable to send an e-mail or contact the helpdesk and explain the issue for immediate resolution.