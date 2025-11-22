JEE Main 2026 Session 1 correction window open from December 1 to 2

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the correction window dates for JEE Main 2026 Session 1, providing candidates a limited chance to rectify errors in their application forms.
The correction facility will be available from December 1 to December 2, and all changes made during this period will be considered final once submitted.
Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 can make corrections to their application forms only between December 1 and December 2.
This will be the sole opportunity to fix any mistakes, as the form will be locked after submission of corrections. If any modifications impact the fee amount, candidates must pay the revised fee.
REGISTRATION DEADLINE WILL NOT BE EXTENDED
The application process for the January session is currently ongoing and will close on November 27. The NTA has clarified that it will not extend the last date to register for the exam.
Candidates wishing to make edits can log in using their application number and password on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
However, the correction facility is limited, and certain fields cannot be modified.
DETAILS THAT CANNOT BE ALTERED
Candidates will not be allowed to change their registered mobile number, email address, permanent and present residential addresses, emergency contact details, or uploaded photograph. These fields will remain locked to maintain data authenticity.
INFORMATION CANDIDATES CAN EDIT
Applicants will be allowed to update specific personal and academic information, including their name, parents’ names, Class 10 and 12 details, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category or PwD status, and signature.
They may also revise their exam centre choices according to their addresses and switch the language medium of the exam.
Additionally, candidates can modify the paper they wish to appear for and correct identity details if not registered using Aadhaar.
RESOURCES FOR PREPARATION
For complete updates on exam dates, syllabus, preparation tips, and free sample papers, candidates can visit education.indianexpress.com, which provides detailed information on engineering entrance exams.
JEE MAIN 2026 EXAM SCHEDULE
JEE Main 2026 will be held in two phases. The first session is scheduled from January 21 to January 30, 2026, while the second session will take place from April 2 to April 9, 2026. The exam will continue to include Paper 1 for BE/BTech aspirants and Paper 2 for B Arch and B Planning programmes.