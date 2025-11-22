JEE Main 2026 Session 1 correction window open from December 1 to 2

REGISTRATION DEADLINE WILL NOT BE EXTENDED

The application process for the January session is currently ongoing and will close on November 27. The NTA has clarified that it will not extend the last date to register for the exam.

Candidates wishing to make edits can log in using their application number and password on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

However, the correction facility is limited, and certain fields cannot be modified.

DETAILS THAT CANNOT BE ALTERED

Candidates will not be allowed to change their registered mobile number, email address, permanent and present residential addresses, emergency contact details, or uploaded photograph. These fields will remain locked to maintain data authenticity.

INFORMATION CANDIDATES CAN EDIT

Applicants will be allowed to update specific personal and academic information, including their name, parents’ names, Class 10 and 12 details, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category or PwD status, and signature.

They may also revise their exam centre choices according to their addresses and switch the language medium of the exam.

Additionally, candidates can modify the paper they wish to appear for and correct identity details if not registered using Aadhaar.

RESOURCES FOR PREPARATION

For complete updates on exam dates, syllabus, preparation tips, and free sample papers, candidates can visit education.indianexpress.com, which provides detailed information on engineering entrance exams.

JEE MAIN 2026 EXAM SCHEDULE

JEE Main 2026 will be held in two phases. The first session is scheduled from January 21 to January 30, 2026, while the second session will take place from April 2 to April 9, 2026. The exam will continue to include Paper 1 for BE/BTech aspirants and Paper 2 for B Arch and B Planning programmes.