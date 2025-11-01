JEE Main 2026: NTA starts application for January session exam

Continuing similar trends, JEE Main in 2026, will also be held in two phases. The first session is set to be held from January 1 to 30, 2026, and the next session will be held between April 1 and 10, 2026.

JEE Main is held for two papers – paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/ BPharm).

Candidates can select up to a maximum of four cities for the exam centre from the state of their present or permanent address.

The NTA reserves the right to merge cities if there are few candidates and to allot a different city from the candidate’s choice for administrative reasons. Foreign candidates must select cities based on their present and permanent addresses and at least one city in India.