JEE Main 2026: NTA starts application for January session exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 31 made the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 application forms available.
The last date to register for JEE Main 2026 January session exam is November 27 (9 pm).
The transaction of fee through credit, debit card, net banking or UPI can be done till November 27, 11.50 pm. The official JEE Main website is jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Continuing similar trends, JEE Main in 2026, will also be held in two phases. The first session is set to be held from January 1 to 30, 2026, and the next session will be held between April 1 and 10, 2026.
JEE Main is held for two papers – paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/ BPharm).
Candidates can select up to a maximum of four cities for the exam centre from the state of their present or permanent address.
The NTA reserves the right to merge cities if there are few candidates and to allot a different city from the candidate’s choice for administrative reasons. Foreign candidates must select cities based on their present and permanent addresses and at least one city in India.
The NTA, in a notification released on September 29, urged the aspirants to ensure that their Aadhaar card, UDID card (for persons with disabilities), and category certificates (EWS/ SC/ ST/ OBC-NCL) are updated and valid before filling out the JEE Main 2026 application form.
This step seeks to avoid discrepancies or rejection at later stages of the admission process.
In 2025, JEE Main was held in January and April. The January session exam was held from January 22 to 30 and the April session exam was conducted between April 2 to 8.
In 2024, JEE Main was held in January and April. The January session exam was held from January 24 to 31 and the April session exam was conducted between April 6 to 12.
In Session 1 JEE Main 2025 exam, 13,11,544 students registered and 12,58,136 appeared. For Session 2 or April 2025 JEE Main, 10,61,840 candidates registered and 9,92,350 appeared.
Total number of candidates registered in the January 2024 (session 1) examination were 12,21,624, of which 11,70,048 candidates appeared and a total of 11,79,569 candidates registered in April 2024 (session 2) exam, out of which 10,67,959 candidates appeared for the exams.
The total number of registrations went up from 10.26 lakh in 2022 to 11.62 lakh in 2023.