JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip released: How to download from NTA website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The update is significant for lakhs of candidates scheduled to appear for the January session of the national-level engineering entrance examination.

The city intimation slip informs candidates about the city in which their examination centre will be located, enabling them to plan travel and accommodation well in advance.

According to a report by The Times of India, the NTA has clarified that this document is not the admit card and should not be mistaken for it.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 admit card will be issued separately a few days before the examination.