JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip released: How to download from NTA website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The update is significant for lakhs of candidates scheduled to appear for the January session of the national-level engineering entrance examination.
The city intimation slip informs candidates about the city in which their examination centre will be located, enabling them to plan travel and accommodation well in advance.
According to a report by The Times of India, the NTA has clarified that this document is not the admit card and should not be mistaken for it.
The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 admit card will be issued separately a few days before the examination.
According to the agency, candidates must download the city intimation slip only from the official website and carefully verify the details mentioned on it.
Students are also advised to save a copy for future reference.
The city intimation slip is issued prior to the release of the admit card and primarily mentions the exam city allotted to the candidate.
In some cases, it may also include the exam date and shift. However, it does not carry details such as the exact exam centre address or reporting time.
Registered candidates can download the city intimation slip by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in and clicking on the link titled “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip” on the homepage.
Applicants will need to log in using their application number and password or date of birth, enter the security code displayed, and submit the details to access the slip.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from January 21 to January 30, 2026.
The admit cards, which will include the complete exam centre address, reporting time, and important instructions, are expected to be released three to four days prior to the examination date.
Candidates must carry the admit card to the exam centre, as entry will not be permitted without it.