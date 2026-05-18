JEE Advanced Exam Analysis 2026: Moderate paper 1, tougher paper 2 keep aspirants on edge

JEE Advanced exam analysis 2026

The JEE Advanced question paper consists of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry sections. Candidates should note that the paper 1 question paper comprises of 4 SCQs, 4 MCQs, 4 Matrix‑match, and 4 Integer‑type questions, with no negative marking for integer‑type. One-mark will be deducted for MCQ, SCQ, and Matrix‑match questions.

The second paper comprises of 18 questions divided into two paragraphs, including 4 single‑correct (SCQ) questions, carrying (+3, –1), 5 multiple‑correct questions (+4, –1), 5 integer‑type questions (+4, –1), and 4 paragraph‑based questions (+2, 0).

According to Pillamudi Ramakrishna, CEO of SISYA Class, "JEE Advanced 2026 once again demonstrated its reputation as one of India’s most challenging entrance exams. Students described the paper as lengthy and mentally taxing, particularly in Mathematics, which tested both speed and accuracy. Physics heavily emphasized conceptual clarity, while Chemistry appeared relatively balanced. This exam was not centered around memorization; instead, it rewarded calm thinking, strong fundamentals, and effective time management. The JEE Advanced paper 1 was balanced and easy compared to paper 2."

JEE Advanced question paper released

IIT Roorkee has released JEE Advanced question paper after concluding the exam. Students can download paper 1 and 2 on the official portal at jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Roorkee will be releasing the provisional answer key on May 25. The final answer key and results will be releasing on June 1. The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) exam will be held on June 4.