JEE Advanced 2027 Exam on May 23; IIT Delhi announces eligibility, two-attempt rule and on-screen calculator

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2027 will be conducted on May 23, 2027 (Sunday), and released the eligibility criteria for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes at IITs.

According to the official announcement issued on November 13, 2026, candidates must satisfy five eligibility conditions covering performance in JEE Main, age, number of attempts, Class 12 examination year and previous admission to IITs or IISc.

The institute has also confirmed that candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2027 will be provided with an on-screen basic, non-scientific calculator featuring a 10–12 digit display.

However, the detailed registration schedule and examination timings are yet to be announced.