JEE Advanced 2027 Exam on May 23; IIT Delhi announces eligibility, two-attempt rule and on-screen calculator

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2027 will be conducted on May 23, 2027 (Sunday), and released the eligibility criteria for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes at IITs.
According to the official announcement issued on November 13, 2026, candidates must satisfy five eligibility conditions covering performance in JEE Main, age, number of attempts, Class 12 examination year and previous admission to IITs or IISc.
The institute has also confirmed that candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2027 will be provided with an on-screen basic, non-scientific calculator featuring a 10–12 digit display.
However, the detailed registration schedule and examination timings are yet to be announced.
Under the first eligibility criterion, candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in the BE/BTech paper of JEE Main 2027, including all categories.
The category-wise allocation is:
Open category: 40.5%, or 1,01,250 candidates
OBC-NCL: 27%, or 67,500 candidates
SC: 15%, or 37,500 candidates
GEN-EWS: 10%, or 25,000 candidates
ST: 7.5%, or 18,750 candidates
Within each category, 5% horizontal reservation is available for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).
IIT Delhi has clarified that the total number of shortlisted candidates may marginally exceed 2.5 lakh in cases involving tied ranks or scores.
According to the eligibility notification, candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 2002.
A relaxation of five years is available for SC, ST and PwD candidates. Accordingly, applicants belonging to these categories must have been born on or after October 1, 1997.
Candidates should verify their date of birth against the prescribed conditions before registering.
IIT Delhi has retained the rule permitting candidates to appear for JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.
Therefore, candidates who have already exhausted both attempts will not be eligible for another attempt in 2027.
The eligibility conditions do not provide a general third-attempt opportunity.
Candidates must have appeared for their Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in either 2026 or 2027, with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.
Those who first appeared in 2025 or earlier are generally ineligible, even if they subsequently repeated the examination.
However, IIT Delhi has provided an exception for candidates whose examination boards declared the results for the 2024–25 academic year on or after June 12, 2025.
Such candidates may be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2027, provided they satisfy all other conditions.
The fifth criterion concerns candidates who have previously accepted admission to IITs or IISc.
Candidates admitted to programmes covered by the JoSAA 2026 business rules are generally ineligible, even if they subsequently discontinued their studies.
However, certain exceptions apply to candidates who did not report after receiving a seat, withdrew before the final round of allotment, or had their seat cancelled before the final round.
Candidates admitted to an IIT or IISc preparatory programme for the first time in 2026 may also be eligible, subject to the remaining criteria.
In another development, IIT Delhi has confirmed that candidates will have access to a basic on-screen calculator during the examination.
The calculator will be non-scientific and feature a display supporting 10–12 digits.
Candidates should note that the announcement concerns an on-screen facility and does not authorise them to carry personal calculators into the examination hall.
Further instructions regarding the calculator and examination interface are expected through the official information brochure.
While the examination date and eligibility criteria have been announced, IIT Delhi has not yet released the detailed registration calendar.
Candidates can check the eligibility notification and subsequent announcements at jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced 2027 will serve as the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes at participating IITs, subject to the applicable admission requirements.