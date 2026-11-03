JEE Advanced 2027 Exam Date Awaited: When did IITs announce the schedule in the last three years?

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2027 examination date is yet to be officially announced. With November underway, candidates preparing for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) can look at the announcement timelines followed over the past three years.

An analysis of the 2024, 2025 and 2026 examination schedules shows that the dates were announced between late November and the first week of December in the preceding year.

However, the previous timelines do not establish a fixed announcement date for JEE Advanced 2027.