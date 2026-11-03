JEE Advanced 2027 Exam Date Awaited: When did IITs announce the schedule in the last three years?

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2027 examination date is yet to be officially announced. With November underway, candidates preparing for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) can look at the announcement timelines followed over the past three years.
An analysis of the 2024, 2025 and 2026 examination schedules shows that the dates were announced between late November and the first week of December in the preceding year.
However, the previous timelines do not establish a fixed announcement date for JEE Advanced 2027.
JEE Advanced 2024
IIT Madras, the organising institute, announced the examination schedule on November 24, 2023.
The examination was subsequently conducted on May 26, 2024.
JEE Advanced 2025
IIT Kanpur announced the JEE Advanced 2025 examination date on December 2, 2024.
According to the official announcement, the examination was scheduled for May 18, 2025.
JEE Advanced 2026
IIT Roorkee announced the examination date on December 5, 2025, at 8 pm.
The examination was held on May 17, 2026.
The three-year comparison shows that the organising IITs announced the examination dates approximately five to six months before the tests.
The announcement dates were:
2024 examination: November 24, 2023
2025 examination: December 2, 2024
2026 examination: December 5, 2025
While these dates provide historical context, candidates should not assume that the 2027 examination schedule will necessarily follow the same timeline.
The exact examination date, registration schedule and other important details will be known only after the organising institute releases the official notification.
IIT Delhi is identified as the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2027.
The examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes at the IITs, subject to the prescribed eligibility requirements.
Candidates seeking to appear for JEE Advanced generally need to qualify through JEE Main, although separate eligibility provisions apply to certain categories of applicants.
Candidates can monitor the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in, for announcements regarding the 2027 examination.
Once released, the schedule is expected to provide details about the examination date, registration window, admit cards and other important activities.