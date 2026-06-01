JEE Advanced 2026 toppers list with marks, zone released; check top 10 rankers

IIT Roorkee has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 results today, June 1. It has activated the JEE Advanced results 2026 link on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can access the JEE Advanced 2026 results with their roll number, date of birth and mobile number.

The exam authority has also released JEE Advanced toppers list 2026 along with results. Shubham Kumar from IIT Delhi zone topped the entrance examination with 330 marks. Candidates from IIT Delhi zone secured the top three ranks. Arohi Deshpande of IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 77. She obtained 280 out of 360 marks.

JEE Advanced toppers 2026: Top 10 rankers