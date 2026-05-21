JEE Advanced 2026 response sheet released; know how to download

IIT Roorkee, organiser of JEE Advanced 2026 examination, has released the response sheet today, May 21. It has released JEE Advanced response sheet 2026 on the official portal at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the written exams can download JEE Advanced response sheet 2026 pdf with valid login credentials. One must use their registration number, date of birth and mobile number to access the response sheet.

The exam authority has announced that the JEE Advanced answer key 2026 will be released on May 25. The feedbacks and comments on provisional answer keys will be allowed till May 26, 2026. The JEE Advanced final answer key and results will be released on June 1.

How to download JEE Advanced response sheet 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the canditate login

Step 3: Enter the valid login credentials such as registration number, date of birth and mobile number

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Access the JEE Advanced response sheet pdf

Step 6: Download and keep the hard copy of response sheet for future need

IIT Roorkee has conducted the JEE Advanced examination on May 17. The paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 noon and paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.