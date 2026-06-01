JEE Advanced 2026 final answer key released; download pdf here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 result on June 1. It has activated the JEE Advanced results 2026 link on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.
Candidates who had appeared for the JEE Advanced written exam can check their results with valid login credentials such as roll number, date of birth and mobile number. The exam authority has also released JEE Advanced final answer key 2026 and scorecard along with the results.
How to download JEE Advanced final answer key 2026?
Step 1: Open the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: Find the JEE (Advanced) 2026 Final Answer Keys link on the homepage
Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the JEE Advanced answer key pdf
Step 4: Download JEE Advanced final answer key 2026 pdf
Step 5: Keep the hard copy of answer key for future need
JEE Advanced final answer key 2026: Paper 1
JEE Advanced final answer key 2026: Paper 2
Earlier, the IIT Roorkee has conducted the JEE Advanced 2026 examination on May 17. The written exam was held from 9 am to 12 noon for paper 1 and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for paper 2.