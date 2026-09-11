JAM 2027: The IIT Master’s race begins tomorrow; application window opens September 12

The countdown to one of India’s major postgraduate science entrance examinations is entering its next phase. JAM 2027 applications are scheduled to open tomorrow, September 12, 2026, according to the latest tentative schedule published on the official JAM website. The application window will remain open until October 12, 2026.

IIT Kharagpur is organising JAM 2027, which will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The examination is scheduled for February 14, 2027, across approximately 114 cities.