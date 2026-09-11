JAM 2027: The IIT Master’s race begins tomorrow; application window opens September 12

The countdown to one of India’s major postgraduate science entrance examinations is entering its next phase. JAM 2027 applications are scheduled to open tomorrow, September 12, 2026, according to the latest tentative schedule published on the official JAM website. The application window will remain open until October 12, 2026.
IIT Kharagpur is organising JAM 2027, which will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The examination is scheduled for February 14, 2027, across approximately 114 cities.
More than an entrance test, a route into IIT postgraduate programmes
JAM scores will be used for admission to postgraduate programmes including MSc, MSc (Tech), MS (Research), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and Integrated PhD programmes.
For 2027-28, around 3,000 postgraduate seats across 23 IITs are linked to JAM admissions. The score is also used by several other premier institutes, with more than 2,000 seats available through result-sharing institutes such as IISc, CFTIs, NITs and others.
Candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree, as well as those appearing in the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2027, can appear for JAM 2027, subject to the prescribed admission requirements. There is no age restriction.
The examination will have seven papers:
Biotechnology (BT)
Chemistry (CY)
Economics (EN)
Geology (GG)
Mathematics (MA)
Mathematical Statistics (MS)
Physics (PH)
Candidates can opt for one or two test papers, provided the two papers are not scheduled in the same session.
For one test paper, the application fee is Rs 1,000 for Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates and Rs 2,000 for all other candidates. For two papers, the respective fees are Rs 1,350 and Rs 2,700.
Applications will be submitted through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS). Candidates will need to register with their name, valid email address and active mobile number before proceeding with the application.