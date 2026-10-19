ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 97 Posts: Class 10, ITI, Diploma graduates eligible

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced recruitment for 97 vacancies at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, including posts in other ISRO centres and units.

The recruitment notification, issued on October 19, 2026, covers Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant 'A', Nurse 'B', Technician 'B', Draughtsman 'B', Fireman 'A', Light Vehicle Driver 'A', Heavy Vehicle Driver 'A' and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) positions.

Online applications opened on October 19 at 10 AM and will remain available until November 9, 2026, at 11.59 PM. Candidates can apply through the official recruitment portal, apps.shar.gov.in/Recruitment/.

The recruitment is being conducted under Advertisement No. SDSC SHAR/RMT/03/2026.