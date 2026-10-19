ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 97 Posts: Class 10, ITI, Diploma graduates eligible

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced recruitment for 97 vacancies at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, including posts in other ISRO centres and units.
The recruitment notification, issued on October 19, 2026, covers Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant 'A', Nurse 'B', Technician 'B', Draughtsman 'B', Fireman 'A', Light Vehicle Driver 'A', Heavy Vehicle Driver 'A' and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) positions.
Online applications opened on October 19 at 10 AM and will remain available until November 9, 2026, at 11.59 PM. Candidates can apply through the official recruitment portal, apps.shar.gov.in/Recruitment/.
The recruitment is being conducted under Advertisement No. SDSC SHAR/RMT/03/2026.
Of the 97 vacancies, 43 are for Technician 'B', including 17 Fitter and 12 Electronic Mechanic posts.
There are 16 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff, 14 for Technical Assistant and seven for Heavy Vehicle Driver 'A'.
Other vacancies include Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Nurse, Draughtsman, Fireman and Light Vehicle Driver posts.
The notification also includes four Light Vehicle Driver vacancies at the Advanced Data Processing Research Institute (ADRIN), Secunderabad, Telangana.
Eligibility requirements vary according to the post.
Candidates applying for Technical Assistant positions must possess a first-class diploma in the relevant engineering discipline. The diploma must be of at least three years' duration.
For Scientific Assistant posts, candidates must possess the prescribed first-class degree in Physics or Fine Arts/Visual Arts, depending on the discipline.
Library Assistant 'A' applicants must have first-class graduation and a first-class master's degree in Library Science, Library and Information Science or an equivalent qualification.
Technician 'B' and Draughtsman 'B' positions generally require an SSLC/SSC pass along with the specified NCVT-recognised ITI, NTC or NAC trade qualification.
Candidates who have passed Class 10 or an equivalent examination can apply for Multi-Tasking Staff positions. Driver posts additionally require the prescribed driving licence and experience, while Fireman applicants must satisfy physical fitness and endurance standards.
The age limit is 18 to 35 years for most posts, including Technical Assistant, Technician, Scientific Assistant, Nurse and Driver positions.
For Fireman 'A' and Multi-Tasking Staff, the age limit is 18 to 25 years.
Age will be calculated as of November 9, 2026. Relaxations apply to eligible reserved-category candidates and other specified groups under government rules.
The starting basic pay ranges from Rs 18,000 for Multi-Tasking Staff to Rs 44,900 for Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant and Nurse posts. Applicable allowances are additional.
The selection process differs by post.
For Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Technician and Draughtsman positions, recruitment involves a written examination and a skill test.
The written examination comprises 80 multiple-choice questions to be completed in 90 minutes. Each correct answer carries one mark, while 0.33 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
The skill test is qualifying in nature for these posts.
Candidates applying for Fireman and Driver positions should refer to the separate selection and physical or skill-test requirements specified in the notification.
Visit the official recruitment portal at apps.shar.gov.in/Recruitment/.
Open Advertisement No. SDSC SHAR/RMT/03/2026.
Select the relevant post and open the application link.
Complete the registration and enter the required details.
Upload the prescribed documents, photograph and signature.
Pay the applicable application fee and submit the form.
Download or print the submitted application for future reference.
Candidates should verify the qualifications, reservation category and experience requirements for their chosen post before applying.
The last date for both application submission and fee payment is November 9, 2026.