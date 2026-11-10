ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 Released: Exams from February 9 to April 8; check subject-wise dates

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 Board Examination timetable for 2027, with examinations scheduled from February 9 to April 8.
According to the timetable, the examinations will begin with Environmental Science and Western Music Paper 1 on February 9, followed by English Language on February 10.
The examinations will conclude on April 8 with Legal Studies. Most theory examinations are scheduled for the afternoon session, beginning at 2 pm, while certain Art papers will commence at 9 am.
The timetable provides separate dates for major Science, Commerce and Humanities subjects, allowing students to plan their revision according to their subject combinations.
The following dates have been announced for major subjects:
February 9: Environmental Science
February 10: English Language (Paper 1) and Modern English Language (Paper 1)
February 12: Applied Mathematics, Biotechnology and Robotics
February 15: Literature in English (Paper 2)
February 16: Modern English Literature (Paper 2)
February 18: Economics
February 22: Indian and foreign languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam
February 24: Chemistry
February 26: Accountancy
March 1: Mathematics
March 3: Physical Education
March 8: Physics
March 9: Mass Media and Communication
March 11: Business Studies
March 12: Geography
March 15: Biology
March 17: Computer Science
March 19: History
March 25: Sociology
March 29: Commerce
March 31: Psychology
April 2: Political Science
April 5: Artificial Intelligence and Hospitality Management
April 6: Elective English
April 8: Legal Studies
Students should refer to the complete timetable for other subjects, including Art, Music, Fashion Designing and technical papers.
An important feature of the timetable is the interval between the major Science examinations.
Chemistry is scheduled for February 24, followed by Physics on March 8 and Biology on March 15.
This provides an 11-day interval between Chemistry and Physics and a six-day interval between Physics and Biology, excluding the examination days themselves.
Mathematics will be conducted on March 1, between the Chemistry and Physics examinations.
Students taking Mathematics alongside Physics and Chemistry should therefore plan their revision according to this sequence rather than treating the Science papers as a single examination block.
The timetable also reflects CISCE's earlier clarification concerning English (801) and Modern English (891).
Both groups will write the same English Language Paper 1 on February 10 at 2 pm.
However, the Literature examinations are scheduled separately:
English Paper 2 (Literature): February 15
Modern English Paper 2 (Literature): February 16
The distinction is important because the two subjects share a Language paper but have different prescribed Literature syllabuses.
Most theory papers will begin at 2 pm, with an allotted duration of three hours.
Selected Art examinations, including those scheduled on February 13, February 27, March 13, March 20 and March 24, will begin at 9 am.
Students should check the reporting time and examination instructions separately, as the stated timetable times refer to the examination schedule.
The complete ISC Class 12 date sheet is available through the official CISCE website, cisce.org.