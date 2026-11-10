ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 Released: Exams from February 9 to April 8; check subject-wise dates

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 Board Examination timetable for 2027, with examinations scheduled from February 9 to April 8.

According to the timetable, the examinations will begin with Environmental Science and Western Music Paper 1 on February 9, followed by English Language on February 10.

The examinations will conclude on April 8 with Legal Studies. Most theory examinations are scheduled for the afternoon session, beginning at 2 pm, while certain Art papers will commence at 9 am.

The timetable provides separate dates for major Science, Commerce and Humanities subjects, allowing students to plan their revision according to their subject combinations.