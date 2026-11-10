Exams

ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 Released: Exams from February 9 to April 8; check subject-wise dates

CISCE has released the ISC Class 12 timetable 2027. Exams begin February 9 and end April 8, with Mathematics on March 1 and Physics on March 8.
ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027
ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027Representative image of ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027
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The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 Board Examination timetable for 2027, with examinations scheduled from February 9 to April 8.

According to the timetable, the examinations will begin with Environmental Science and Western Music Paper 1 on February 9, followed by English Language on February 10.

The examinations will conclude on April 8 with Legal Studies. Most theory examinations are scheduled for the afternoon session, beginning at 2 pm, while certain Art papers will commence at 9 am.

The timetable provides separate dates for major Science, Commerce and Humanities subjects, allowing students to plan their revision according to their subject combinations.

ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Important subject-wise examination dates

The following dates have been announced for major subjects:

  • February 9: Environmental Science

  • February 10: English Language (Paper 1) and Modern English Language (Paper 1)

  • February 12: Applied Mathematics, Biotechnology and Robotics

  • February 15: Literature in English (Paper 2)

  • February 16: Modern English Literature (Paper 2)

  • February 18: Economics

  • February 22: Indian and foreign languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam

  • February 24: Chemistry

  • February 26: Accountancy

  • March 1: Mathematics

  • March 3: Physical Education

  • March 8: Physics

  • March 9: Mass Media and Communication

  • March 11: Business Studies

  • March 12: Geography

  • March 15: Biology

  • March 17: Computer Science

  • March 19: History

  • March 25: Sociology

  • March 29: Commerce

  • March 31: Psychology

  • April 2: Political Science

  • April 5: Artificial Intelligence and Hospitality Management

  • April 6: Elective English

  • April 8: Legal Studies

Students should refer to the complete timetable for other subjects, including Art, Music, Fashion Designing and technical papers.

ISC 2027 Science exams: Chemistry, Physics and Biology dates

An important feature of the timetable is the interval between the major Science examinations.

Chemistry is scheduled for February 24, followed by Physics on March 8 and Biology on March 15.

This provides an 11-day interval between Chemistry and Physics and a six-day interval between Physics and Biology, excluding the examination days themselves.

Mathematics will be conducted on March 1, between the Chemistry and Physics examinations.

Students taking Mathematics alongside Physics and Chemistry should therefore plan their revision according to this sequence rather than treating the Science papers as a single examination block.

ISC 2027: English and Modern English papers on separate Literature dates

The timetable also reflects CISCE's earlier clarification concerning English (801) and Modern English (891).

Both groups will write the same English Language Paper 1 on February 10 at 2 pm.

However, the Literature examinations are scheduled separately:

  • English Paper 2 (Literature): February 15

  • Modern English Paper 2 (Literature): February 16

The distinction is important because the two subjects share a Language paper but have different prescribed Literature syllabuses.

Most theory papers will begin at 2 pm, with an allotted duration of three hours.

Selected Art examinations, including those scheduled on February 13, February 27, March 13, March 20 and March 24, will begin at 9 am.

Students should check the reporting time and examination instructions separately, as the stated timetable times refer to the examination schedule.

The complete ISC Class 12 date sheet is available through the official CISCE website, cisce.org.

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