ISC Board Exams 2027: English and Modern English students to write the same language paper, CISCE clarifies

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has clarified that students appearing for the ISC Class 12 Board Examinations 2027 under English (801) and Modern English (891) will write the same English Language question paper.

In a circular dated October 27, 2026, addressed to the heads of affiliated schools, the Council stated that the Language syllabus prescribed for both subjects is identical. Consequently, the question paper for Paper 1 (Language) will be common to candidates registered under either subject code.

The Council further clarified that both groups of candidates will appear for the Language examination on the same scheduled date and at the same time.

The clarification follows the release of specimen question papers and answer keys for the ICSE and ISC 2027 examinations on October 9.