IPMAT 2027 Exam Date Announced: IIM Indore schedules test for April 24, earlier than last year

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has announced the examination date for the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2027, while the detailed admission notification for the upcoming academic session is yet to be released.

According to an announcement published on November 9, 2026, the entrance examination for admission to the institute's five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) will be conducted on Saturday, April 24, 2027, in the afternoon shift.

The institute has not yet announced the application dates, registration deadline, examination fees or admission eligibility criteria for the 2027–32 batch.

The early announcement gives Class 12 students preparing for management education an opportunity to plan their entrance examination preparation before the formal registration process begins.