IPMAT 2027 Exam Date Announced: IIM Indore schedules test for April 24, earlier than last year

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has announced the examination date for the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2027, while the detailed admission notification for the upcoming academic session is yet to be released.
According to an announcement published on November 9, 2026, the entrance examination for admission to the institute's five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) will be conducted on Saturday, April 24, 2027, in the afternoon shift.
The institute has not yet announced the application dates, registration deadline, examination fees or admission eligibility criteria for the 2027–32 batch.
The early announcement gives Class 12 students preparing for management education an opportunity to plan their entrance examination preparation before the formal registration process begins.
An important development in the latest announcement is the change in the examination timeline.
IIM Indore conducted IPMAT 2026 on May 4, whereas the 2027 examination is scheduled for April 24, bringing the test forward by 10 days.
The revised schedule is particularly relevant to students appearing for Class 12 board examinations in 2027, as they will need to balance board examination preparation with the aptitude test.
While the examination date has been confirmed, the institute has specified only the afternoon shift. The exact examination timings for IPMAT 2027 are yet to be announced.
IIM Indore has not yet published the detailed admission procedure for the 2027–32 batch.
However, the previous admission notification offers a reference for students planning to apply.
For the 2026–31 batch, candidates were required to have passed Class 10 and either completed Class 12 in 2024 or 2025 or appeared for the qualifying examination in 2026.
The previous notification also prescribed an age eligibility condition, requiring general-category candidates to have been born on or after August 1, 2006, with five years of relaxation for SC, ST and PwD candidates.
These conditions apply to the 2026 admission cycle and should not be treated as the confirmed eligibility criteria for IPMAT 2027.
Candidates must await the new admission notification to determine the applicable birth-date requirements and qualifying examination years.
The previous admission procedure shows that admission to IIM Indore's IPM was not determined solely by the aptitude test score.
For the 2026–31 batch, the final selection process assigned:
65% weightage: Aptitude Test Score
35% weightage: Personal Interview
Candidates were also required to meet minimum sectional cutoffs to be considered for the interview stage.
This meant that a strong overall score alone did not guarantee progression to the next stage if the candidate failed to satisfy the sectional requirements.
The weightage and shortlisting rules for IPMAT 2027 are yet to be confirmed.
IIM Indore opened applications for the 2026 examination on February 2, with the original registration deadline scheduled for March 14.
For IPMAT 2027, the institute has so far announced only the examination date and shift.
The upcoming admission procedure is expected to clarify the registration schedule, age and academic eligibility, examination pattern, application fees, selection criteria and other admission requirements.
Candidates can follow the official admissions page at iimidr.ac.in for further announcements.