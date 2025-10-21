IOCL Engineer/Officer recruitment admit cards out: Download here

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has issued the admission cards for the Engineer/Officer recruitment exam. Candidates taking the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets from IOCL's official website, iocl.com .

Candidates can obtain their hall tickets by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number, followed by a Password and Date of Birth.

The admit cards are available to be downloaded till October 31, 2025, which is the day of the exam.

The exam will be administered in computer-based test (CBT) format, with candidates answering 100 objective multiple-choice questions. Further, the total duration of the exam will be 150 minutes.

Candidates will receive one mark for each correct response, while incorrect answers will result in a 0.25-mark deduction for each question.

Those who clear the CBT round will advance to the next round of the selection process, which involves Group Discussion (GD) and Group Task (GT), followed by a Personal Interview (PI).

The registration process began on September 5, 2025 and ended on September 28, 2025.

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card: