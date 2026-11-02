INI CET January 2027 Result Soon: Check last four sessions' exam date vs result date trends

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is scheduled to announce the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2027 session results on November 7, 2026. On Page 31 of INI CET prospectus, it has been mentioned that 'Expected date of declaration of INI-CET Result - November 7, 2026'.
The entrance examination was conducted on Sunday, November 1, for admission to postgraduate medical programmes at participating Institutes of National Importance.
According to the examination schedule, the results are expected six days after the test. Candidates will be able to check their results through the official AIIMS examination website, aiimsexams.ac.in, once the result link is activated.
A review of the previous four sessions shows that AIIMS has generally declared INI CET results within six to seven days of the examination.
The last four sessions show a consistent turnaround time for the declaration of INI CET results.
For the July 2026 session, AIIMS conducted the examination on May 16 and declared the results on May 23, a gap of seven days.
Similarly, the January 2026 examination was held on November 9, 2025, and the results were announced on November 15, six days later.
The July 2025 session followed a seven-day timeline, while the January 2025 session results were declared six days after the examination.
Across these four sessions, the average gap between the examination and result declaration was 6.5 days.
The scheduled November 7 result date for the January 2027 session is therefore consistent with the previous pattern. However, the examination calendar remains the basis for the expected result date, and candidates should check the official portal for the actual announcement.