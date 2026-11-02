INI CET January 2027 Result Soon: Check last four sessions' exam date vs result date trends

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is scheduled to announce the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2027 session results on November 7, 2026. On Page 31 of INI CET prospectus, it has been mentioned that 'Expected date of declaration of INI-CET Result - November 7, 2026'.

The entrance examination was conducted on Sunday, November 1, for admission to postgraduate medical programmes at participating Institutes of National Importance.

According to the examination schedule, the results are expected six days after the test. Candidates will be able to check their results through the official AIIMS examination website, aiimsexams.ac.in, once the result link is activated.

A review of the previous four sessions shows that AIIMS has generally declared INI CET results within six to seven days of the examination.