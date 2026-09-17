INI CET January 2027: Application form is only the first step; 3 rules candidates should not miss

The application window for the INI CET January 2027 session has opened, bringing thousands of postgraduate medical aspirants into the final stretch. The latest AIIMS prospectus related to INI CET contains a few operational details that deserve equal attention. For candidates, the application is not simply about filling personal and academic information — the timing of completion, certificate uploads and even the way the computer-based paper is structured can make a difference.
AIIMS has opened online registration on September 16, and the last date is October 13, 2026, up to 5 pm. The status of registration can be checked between October 17 and 19, while the final status and admit card are scheduled to be available on October 26. The examination will be held on November 1 across cities in India.
AIIMS has also fixed October 30, 5 pm as the deadline for uploading the sponsored certificate, where applicable. The same date applies to the last date for receiving the prescribed application and NOC-related documentation for foreign nationals.
One of the less-discussed aspects related to the INI CET form is the choice of examination state.
Candidates have to indicate three preferred states for appearing in the examination. AIIMS says allocation will be based on completion of the application on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability of computer nodes. Once the application is completed, the selected states cannot be changed.
That makes completing the application early more than a routine piece of advice. Candidates who leave the process until the final days may have fewer options depending on centre availability.
For Indian nationals, AIIMS requires an MBBS degree for MD/MS and specified six-year DM/MCh and Hospital Administration courses, while BDS is required for MDS. Candidates must complete the required 12-month compulsory rotating internship on or before January 31, 2027.
The prospectus also specifies minimum aggregate marks of 50% for SC/ST candidates and 55% for other categories including OBC/EWS, subject to the detailed eligibility provisions.
The question paper will be divided into four parts of 50 questions each, with 45 minutes allotted to every part. Once the 45-minute period ends, that section is automatically submitted and the next section becomes active. Candidates cannot return to an earlier section.
This means the usual strategy of leaving a difficult question temporarily and returning to it much later has to be adapted to the four-part structure.
INI CET January 2027 will serve postgraduate admissions across a wide network of Institutes of National Importance, including AIIMS institutes, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum. The prospectus lists 23 participating institutes, including newer AIIMS such as Mangalagiri, Bibinagar, Jammu, Rajkot and Guwahati.
For aspirants, therefore, the immediate task is not merely to “apply before October 13”. The more useful checklist is: complete the application early, make the examination-state choices carefully, verify category and internship documents, and prepare for a paper in which every 45-minute block effectively stands on its own.