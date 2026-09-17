INI CET January 2027: Application form is only the first step; 3 rules candidates should not miss

The application window for the INI CET January 2027 session has opened, bringing thousands of postgraduate medical aspirants into the final stretch. The latest AIIMS prospectus related to INI CET contains a few operational details that deserve equal attention. For candidates, the application is not simply about filling personal and academic information — the timing of completion, certificate uploads and even the way the computer-based paper is structured can make a difference.

AIIMS has opened online registration on September 16, and the last date is October 13, 2026, up to 5 pm. The status of registration can be checked between October 17 and 19, while the final status and admit card are scheduled to be available on October 26. The examination will be held on November 1 across cities in India.

AIIMS has also fixed October 30, 5 pm as the deadline for uploading the sponsored certificate, where applicable. The same date applies to the last date for receiving the prescribed application and NOC-related documentation for foreign nationals.