INI CET Jan 2026 form correction begins; correct rejected images by Oct 26

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has announced the INI CET 2026 form correction dates on its official website.

Students who have filled in the INI CET 2025 application form and are willing to make corrections in their forms can make the changes till October 26, 2025.

Students must note that the INI CET 2026 form correction window for January session exam will remain open only till 5 PM on October 26, 2025.

In case any candidate did not correct their incorrect details, then no further opportunity will be provided to the students.

The INI CET 2026 important dates including form correction dates and exam dates are provided below: