Indian Air Force to release Agniveer Vayu admit card 2025 soon. Check DETAILS here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to release the Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025 on its official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in . Candidates who have successfully registered for the Agniveer Vayu exam, scheduled for September 25, 2025, can download their hall tickets using their login credentials.

The admit card will be available 24 to 48 hours before the exam date, as per the official website.

Importance of the admit card

The Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025 is a mandatory document for entry to the exam venue, containing essential details such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, photograph, and signature. It serves as a critical identification and verification tool for the examination process.

Agniveer Vayu exam 2025: Key highlights

The Agniveer Vayu examination for batch 02/2026 is scheduled for September 25, 2025, across various centers in India. Below is an overview of the key details:

Organisation: Indian Air Force (IAF)

Exam name: Agniveer Vayu

Batch: Agniveervayu 02/2026

Exam date: September 25, 2025

Admit card status: To be released soon

Official website: https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/

Steps to download the admit card

Candidates can follow these steps to download the Agniveer Vayu admit card 2025:

- Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in .

- Click on the login or register button located in the top right corner of the homepage.

- Log in using the registration number and password.

- The Agnipath Vayu Admit Card will appear on the screen.

- Verify the details and download the admit card for future reference.