IIT Mandi, Missouri S&T offer Dual PhD Programme; Applications Open Until October 30

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, in collaboration with Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T), United States, has invited applications for its Dual Doctoral Degree Programme. Interested candidates can apply until October 30, 2026.

The programme offers research scholars an opportunity to pursue doctoral studies across the two institutions, combining research experience in India and the United States.

According to the programme information released by IIT Mandi, students will spend the first two years at IIT Mandi, followed by the next two years at Missouri S&T.