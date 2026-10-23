IIT Mandi, Missouri S&T offer Dual PhD Programme; Applications Open Until October 30

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, in collaboration with Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T), United States, has invited applications for its Dual Doctoral Degree Programme. Interested candidates can apply until October 30, 2026.
The programme offers research scholars an opportunity to pursue doctoral studies across the two institutions, combining research experience in India and the United States.
According to the programme information released by IIT Mandi, students will spend the first two years at IIT Mandi, followed by the next two years at Missouri S&T.
The four-year programme is structured across the two institutions:
Years 1–2: IIT Mandi, with a focus on coursework and research.
Years 3–4: Missouri S&T, involving dissertation-related research and defence requirements.
The programme is open to eligible candidates interested in pursuing interdisciplinary research in engineering, technology and allied fields.
Candidates seeking admission through IIT Mandi must meet one of the prescribed eligibility requirements.
Applicants with a Master's degree in Engineering or Technology and a good academic record are eligible.
Candidates holding a Master's degree in Science may also apply, provided they have a good academic record, exceptional merit and a valid GATE score or an equivalent national-level qualification, where applicable.
The institute also provides a direct PhD admission route for eligible Bachelor's degree holders in Engineering or Technology with strong academic records, subject to the prescribed conditions.
For certain direct admission categories, a minimum CGPA of 7.5 out of 10 or an equivalent qualification is required.
Candidates must also satisfy the admission requirements of Missouri S&T.
The programme information states that international students applying for full PhD admission must meet the prescribed English-language proficiency requirements, such as TOEFL or IELTS.
Candidates who have taken the GRE are encouraged to submit their scores. However, academic departments may waive the GRE requirement for eligible applicants.
Students must obtain the mandatory qualifications for admission to Missouri S&T within one year of commencing the PhD programme at IIT Mandi.
The programme involves the following academic schools:
School of Computing and Electrical Engineering
School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering
School of Civil and Environmental Engineering
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the IIT Mandi admission portal at iitmandiadm.samarth.edu.in/admission/index.php.
Last date to apply: October 30, 2026
Enquiries: oir@iitmandi.ac.in
Applicants are advised to check the complete eligibility requirements of both institutions before submitting their applications.