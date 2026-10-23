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IIT Mandi, Missouri S&T offer Dual PhD Programme; Applications Open Until October 30

IIT Mandi and Missouri University of Science and Technology are offering a dual doctoral degree programme, allowing researchers to study in India and the US. Applications close on October 30, 2026.
IIT Mandi, Missouri S&T offer Dual PhD Programme
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, in collaboration with Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T), United States, has invited applications for its Dual Doctoral Degree Programme. Interested candidates can apply until October 30, 2026.

The programme offers research scholars an opportunity to pursue doctoral studies across the two institutions, combining research experience in India and the United States.

According to the programme information released by IIT Mandi, students will spend the first two years at IIT Mandi, followed by the next two years at Missouri S&T.

IIT Mandi–Missouri S&T Dual PhD: Programme structure

The four-year programme is structured across the two institutions:

  • Years 1–2: IIT Mandi, with a focus on coursework and research.

  • Years 3–4: Missouri S&T, involving dissertation-related research and defence requirements.

The programme is open to eligible candidates interested in pursuing interdisciplinary research in engineering, technology and allied fields.

IIT Mandi Dual PhD: Eligibility criteria

Candidates seeking admission through IIT Mandi must meet one of the prescribed eligibility requirements.

Applicants with a Master's degree in Engineering or Technology and a good academic record are eligible.

Candidates holding a Master's degree in Science may also apply, provided they have a good academic record, exceptional merit and a valid GATE score or an equivalent national-level qualification, where applicable.

The institute also provides a direct PhD admission route for eligible Bachelor's degree holders in Engineering or Technology with strong academic records, subject to the prescribed conditions.

For certain direct admission categories, a minimum CGPA of 7.5 out of 10 or an equivalent qualification is required.

Additional requirements for Missouri S&T

Candidates must also satisfy the admission requirements of Missouri S&T.

The programme information states that international students applying for full PhD admission must meet the prescribed English-language proficiency requirements, such as TOEFL or IELTS.

Candidates who have taken the GRE are encouraged to submit their scores. However, academic departments may waive the GRE requirement for eligible applicants.

Students must obtain the mandatory qualifications for admission to Missouri S&T within one year of commencing the PhD programme at IIT Mandi.

Participating schools at IIT Mandi

The programme involves the following academic schools:

  • School of Computing and Electrical Engineering

  • School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering

  • School of Civil and Environmental Engineering

How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the IIT Mandi admission portal at iitmandiadm.samarth.edu.in/admission/index.php.

  • Last date to apply: October 30, 2026

  • Enquiries: oir@iitmandi.ac.in

Applicants are advised to check the complete eligibility requirements of both institutions before submitting their applications.

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