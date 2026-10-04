IIT JAM Physics Topic-wise Weightage Analysis: What the 2024, 2025 and 2026 papers covered

For students preparing for IIT JAM Physics, looking at previous question papers can be more useful than relying on a generic chapter-wise list. The 2024, 2025 and 2026 Physics papers show how questions were distributed across the major areas of the syllabus, with some subjects appearing consistently and others seeing noticeable variation from one year to another.

This analysis is based on the actual IIT JAM Physics question papers for 2024, 2025 and 2026 provided for review. Each paper had 60 questions carrying 100 marks, with the marks varying according to the section and question number. The 2024 paper, for instance, includes questions ranging from crystal structure and vector calculus to quantum mechanics, optics, thermodynamics, electronics and nuclear physics. The 2026 paper follows the same broad 60-question structure, beginning with topics such as optics, semiconductor physics, electromagnetic waves, Boolean logic and quantum mechanics.

The figures below represent a past-paper analysis, not a prediction of the IIT JAM 2027 paper.