IIT JAM Chemistry 2027 Topic-Wise Weightage: What previous papers reveal about important topics

Candidates preparing for IIT JAM Chemistry 2027 can use the previous three years' question papers to identify important topics and understand how the examination tests conceptual knowledge.
A review of the 2024, 2025 and 2026 Chemistry (CY) papers shows questions spanning Organic, Physical and Inorganic Chemistry, often combining theoretical understanding with numerical calculations or reaction-based applications.
However, IIT JAM does not follow a fixed chapter-wise marks distribution. The priorities discussed below are based on recurring concepts in the three papers, rather than an officially prescribed weightage for 2027.
1. Organic Chemistry — High priority
Organic Chemistry features reaction mechanisms, stereochemistry, spectroscopy and multistep transformations.
Important topics include:
Reaction mechanisms and reagent-based transformations
Stereochemistry, chirality and conformational analysis
Pericyclic reactions and rearrangements
Aromatic substitution reactions
Organic spectroscopy, particularly NMR and IR
Biomolecules and natural products
The 2025 paper included questions on stereochemistry, aromatic nitration and pericyclic reactions. The 2026 paper tested cyclohexane conformations, reaction products, NMR interpretation and stereogenic centres.
What to expect in 2027: More application-oriented questions involving reaction sequences, product prediction and stereochemical outcomes are worth preparing for.
2. Physical Chemistry — High priority
Physical Chemistry requires both conceptual clarity and numerical problem-solving.
Important topics include:
Thermodynamics and chemical equilibrium
Chemical kinetics
Quantum Chemistry
Electrochemistry
Molecular spectroscopy
Solid-state Chemistry and crystallography
Statistical thermodynamics and gas behaviour
Surface Chemistry
The 2024 paper included Bragg diffraction, electrochemistry and quantum-mechanical wavefunctions. The 2025 paper featured gas behaviour, surface tension and thermodynamics, while the 2026 paper again tested diffraction and molecular interactions.
What to expect in 2027: Candidates should prepare for numerical-answer questions requiring calculations, unit conversions and the application of fundamental equations.
3. Inorganic Chemistry — High priority
Inorganic Chemistry questions cover coordination compounds, chemical bonding, periodic properties and descriptive Chemistry.
Important topics include:
Coordination Chemistry and crystal field theory
Electronic spectra and magnetic properties
Organometallic Chemistry
Main-group Chemistry
Chemical bonding and molecular structure
Bioinorganic Chemistry
Metallurgy and inorganic reaction chemistry
The 2024 paper tested coordination isomerism, electronic transitions and metal carbonyls. The 2025 paper included metal enzymes, inorganic compounds and organometallic catalysts. The 2026 paper featured Ellingham diagrams, boron compounds and xenon chemistry.
What to expect in 2027: Questions linking electronic structure, bonding and chemical reactivity remain an important preparation area.
Key Note: Organic reaction mechanisms, Physical Chemistry numericals and Inorganic bonding concepts deserve sustained attention. Nevertheless, the actual distribution of questions in IIT JAM 2027 may differ from previous years.
Rather than concentrating exclusively on a few chapters, candidates should build a balanced preparation plan covering all three branches of Chemistry.
Previous papers suggest that recognising familiar concepts is not enough. Students must also interpret unfamiliar structures, apply equations correctly and distinguish between closely related answer choices.
A useful strategy is to solve the 2024–2026 papers separately, identify weak topics and revise those areas before attempting timed mock tests.