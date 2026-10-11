IIT JAM Chemistry 2027 Topic-Wise Weightage: What previous papers reveal about important topics

Candidates preparing for IIT JAM Chemistry 2027 can use the previous three years' question papers to identify important topics and understand how the examination tests conceptual knowledge.

A review of the 2024, 2025 and 2026 Chemistry (CY) papers shows questions spanning Organic, Physical and Inorganic Chemistry, often combining theoretical understanding with numerical calculations or reaction-based applications.

However, IIT JAM does not follow a fixed chapter-wise marks distribution. The priorities discussed below are based on recurring concepts in the three papers, rather than an officially prescribed weightage for 2027.