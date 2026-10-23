IIT JAM 2027 Registration Deadline Extended Again: IIT Kharagpur announces final extension

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has extended the registration deadline for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 once again. Candidates can now submit their applications until October 24, 2026, through the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in.
The latest announcement on the JAM 2027 website states that the application portal's closing date has been extended to October 24 for the last and final time.
The deadline was initially October 12, subsequently extended to October 19 and then October 22. The latest revision gives applicants two additional days to complete the registration process.
Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications should complete the process within the revised deadline.
Earlier extended deadline: October 22, 2026
Final registration deadline: October 24, 2026
Examination date: February 14, 2027
Result declaration: March 18, 2027
Visit the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in.
Click on the application portal link.
Register through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).
Fill in the required personal and academic details.
Upload the prescribed documents, photograph and signature.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Download the confirmation page for future reference.
IIT JAM 2027 will be conducted on February 14 in computer-based test mode across seven subjects: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics.
The examination facilitates admission to postgraduate programmes in science and related disciplines. For the 2027–28 academic year, 89 postgraduate programmes are offered across 23 IITs.
Candidates are advised to check the official portal for updates and complete their applications before the revised closing date.