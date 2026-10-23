IIT JAM 2027 Registration Deadline Extended Again: IIT Kharagpur announces final extension

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has extended the registration deadline for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 once again. Candidates can now submit their applications until October 24, 2026, through the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

The latest announcement on the JAM 2027 website states that the application portal's closing date has been extended to October 24 for the last and final time.

The deadline was initially October 12, subsequently extended to October 19 and then October 22. The latest revision gives applicants two additional days to complete the registration process.

Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications should complete the process within the revised deadline.