IIT JAM 2027 JOAPS Registration Begins: Check instructions to set login password

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has started the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes through JAM 2027 can now register through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).
The official website — jam.iitkgp.ac.in — lists September 11, 2026 as the registration start date. The last date to submit the application form is October 12, 2026. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 14, 2027, while the result is scheduled for March 18, 2027.
Candidates can access the registration portal through the official JAM website or directly through the JOAPS registration page. During registration, applicants must provide their name, email address, mobile number, and other basic details.
The name entered during registration should match the candidate's photo ID, as the same name will appear on the JAM 2027 admit card and qualifying scorecard. Candidates must also provide a valid email address and mobile number because the exam authority will send official communication through these channels.
While creating the JOAPS account, candidates will be asked to set a password. The registration page specifically instructs applicants to choose a password according to the prescribed specifications and re-enter it in the confirmation field.
Candidates should therefore:
Open the official JAM 2027 JOAPS registration portal.
Enter their name exactly as it appears on the photo ID.
Provide and confirm their email address.
Enter and confirm their mobile number.
Create a password according to the specifications displayed by the JOAPS portal.
Re-enter the same password in the confirmation field.
Complete the verification step and submit the registration form.
Candidates should keep their login credentials confidential and avoid sharing their password with anyone. The password should also be saved securely for future access to the JOAPS account