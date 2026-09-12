IIT JAM 2027 JOAPS Registration Begins: Check instructions to set login password

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has started the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes through JAM 2027 can now register through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).

The official website — jam.iitkgp.ac.in — lists September 11, 2026 as the registration start date. The last date to submit the application form is October 12, 2026. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 14, 2027, while the result is scheduled for March 18, 2027.