IIT JAM 2027 Countdown Begins: IIT Kharagpur sets registration and exam timeline

The countdown to the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 has begun, with IIT Kharagpur announcing the key dates for the examination. IIT Kharagpur is the organising institute for IIT JAM 2027, which serves as an entrance route to postgraduate programmes in science and related disciplines at participating IITs.
According to the official JAM 2027 website jam.iitkgp.ac.in, the registration process will begin on September 5, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications until October 12, 2026. The JAM 2027 examination is scheduled for February 14, 2027, and the results are slated to be announced on March 18, 2027.
IIT Kharagpur will release the detailed information brochure on August 2, which will include course-wise eligibility details. The exam will be conducted in 7 subjects: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics.
The detailed syllabus, along with previous years' question papers, has been uploaded to the official website. There are no changes to the syllabus or exam pattern, as per the official website. The question paper consists of MCQs, MSQs and NAT questions.
With registration still a few weeks away, candidates can use this period to check the eligibility requirements, organise the necessary documents and begin preparing according to the JAM 2027 syllabus and examination pattern.
The detailed information brochure and application-related instructions will be important documents for candidates once the registration window opens.