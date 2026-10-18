IIT JAM 2027 application form closes tomorrow at jam.iitkgp.ac.in: Date extension unlikely

IIT JAM 2027 aspirants will now have only one day to complete the application form as IIT Kharagpur will close the registration window tomorrow, October 19. You can fill the online form at joaps.iitkgp.ac.in using a valid email ID. Candidates who have already registered and wish to download the printout of the confirmation page can log in with their email ID and Password. IIT Kharagpur may not extend the last date to fill the application form, as the date has already been extended from October 12 to 19.