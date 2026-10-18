IIT JAM 2027 application form closes tomorrow at jam.iitkgp.ac.in: Date extension unlikely

IIT JAM 2027 aspirants will now have only one day to complete the application form as IIT Kharagpur will close the registration window tomorrow, October 19. You can fill the online form at joaps.iitkgp.ac.in using a valid email ID. Candidates who have already registered and wish to download the printout of the confirmation page can log in with their email ID and Password. IIT Kharagpur may not extend the last date to fill the application form, as the date has already been extended from October 12 to 19.
As the registration window closes at 11:59 PM on October 19, the applicants are advised to submit the form as early as possible to avoid last-minute technical issues or delays. Those who made mistakes unintentionally while filling the form will get an option to rectify errors from November 10 onwards. However, there is a separate fee for each correction that will be made to the details.
Candidates who may have received emails regarding the uploading of a proper photograph and signature must rectify the same as early as possible. The exam authority may send individual emails to candidates if their uploaded photograph or signature is pixelated or does not match the image upload specifications prescribed by the exam authority.
It is important to remember the JOAPS password till the announcement of IIT JAM results and scorecard. In case you forget the login password, you can retrieve the same through the 'Forgot Password' option. It is advisable to take a photo or note down the password for future use.
IIT Kharagpur will conduct the JAM 2027 exam on February 14 for 7 subjects. The exam takes place in the morning and afternoon sessions. Unlike the GATE exam (which is happening on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd weekends of February), the IIT JAM exam happens on a single day due to the limited number of takers.