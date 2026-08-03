IIM CAT 2026 registration starts today; important instructions

IIM CAT 2026 registration will begin at 10 AM today, August 3. Applicants must keep their mobile number and email ID ready to generate a 'User ID' and a 'Password'. This is the first step towards filling out the application form. You need to save the login details to complete the form-filling process, edit, download the admit card, response sheet and score card. The application form will open at iimcat.ac.in.
Before filling the application form, it is important to keep the scanned images of passport size photograph and signature. Make sure that the passport-size photograph is not older than six months. It is important to upload the latest photograph to avoid any mismatch during the facial recognition process at the exam centre. The same uploaded photograph must be carried on the exam day as well.
EWS, OBC-NC, SC and ST category candidates must upload the scanned PDF of category certificate while filling the form. The EWS certificate should not be older than one year. Additionally, keep your Class 10, 12 and UG degree details as these are mandatory details required to fill the form.
CAT 2026 application form will be open till September 15, but the aspirants are advised to complete the process before the deadline to avoid last minute rush.
The application fee for General, EWS, OBC-NC categories is Rs 2700, while the same for SC and ST categories is Rs 1350. The application fee payment must be done online.