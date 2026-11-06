IIM CAT 2026 admit card released at iimcat.ac.in; exam on November 29

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The admit cards are available from November 6 to November 29. Candidates will need their CAT application login ID and password to access the document. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 29 in three sessions across around 170 test cities. The exam authority has also activated the official mock test link on the CAT website.

How to download CAT 2026 admit card?

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Click on the CAT 2026 candidate login link. Enter your application login ID and password. Open the admit card download option on the dashboard. Check the details printed on the hall ticket. Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination.

Candidates should check their name, photograph, registration number, examination centre address, reporting time and allotted slot. They must carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

CAT 2026 exam pattern

The examination will have three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

The test will be conducted for 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allotted to each section. Candidates cannot move to another section while attempting a particular section. The individual examination slot and reporting time will be mentioned on the admit card.