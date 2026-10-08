IIM Bangalore MBA Admission Policy 2027–29: CAT 2026 gets 55% weightage in the first shortlisting

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) has released its admission policy for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) 2027–29 batch, outlining the eligibility requirements, CAT 2026 weightage, shortlisting criteria and final selection process.

According to the admission document, candidates will be evaluated through a two-stage process that considers their CAT performance, academic record, work experience and performance in the personal interview and Written Ability Test (WAT).

One of the key features of the policy is the difference in CAT weightage between the two selection stages. While CAT 2026 accounts for 55% of the pre-interview score, its weightage falls to 25% during final selection, with greater emphasis placed on the interview.