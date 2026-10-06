Exams

IIM Ahmedabad Admission Policy 2027-29 Out: CAT Cut-Off at 95 percentile for general candidates

IIM Ahmedabad has released its PGP 2027-29 admission policy, setting the CAT 2026 cut-off at 95 percentile for General candidates. Check category-wise cut-offs, eligibility and selection process.
IIM Ahmedabad Admission Policy 2027-29
IIM Ahmedabad Admission Policy 2027-29Representative image of IIM Ahmedabad Admission Policy 2027-29
Updated on

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has released its admission policy for the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2027-29 batch, detailing the eligibility criteria, CAT 2026 cut-offs and the process for shortlisting candidates for the Analytical Writing Test (AWT) and Personal Interview (PI).

Under the policy, General and EWS candidates will require a minimum overall CAT 2026 percentile of 95, along with at least 85 percentile in each section. The overall cut-offs are 90 percentile for NC-OBC, 85 for SC and 75 for ST candidates. Separate lower thresholds have been prescribed for PwD candidates.

IIM Ahmedabad CAT 2026 cut-offs

  • General/EWS: 95 overall, 85 section-wise

  • NC-OBC: 90 overall, 80 section-wise

  • SC: 85 overall, 75 section-wise

  • ST: 75 overall, 65 section-wise

  • General/EWS PwD: 85 overall, 75 section-wise

  • NC-OBC PwD: 80 overall, 70 section-wise

  • SC PwD: 75 overall, 65 section-wise

  • ST PwD: 65 overall, 55 section-wise

Meeting the CAT cut-off, however, will not automatically guarantee an AWT-PI call. IIMA will shortlist applicants using a composite score that combines CAT performance with academic profile, gender diversity and work experience.

The application rating considers Class 10, Class 12 and undergraduate marks, along with full-time work experience. Non-male candidates will receive three gender diversity points.

For the raw composite score, the normalised application rating carries 35% weightage, while CAT 2026 performance carries 65%. The score will subsequently be normalised within the candidate's undergraduate discipline.

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, relaxed to 45% for SC, ST and PwD candidates. Final-year students can also apply subject to the prescribed conditions.

After AWT and PI, the final composite score will give 50% weightage to PI, 10% to AWT and 40% to the normalised composite score.

IIMA expects to release the AWT-PI shortlist tentatively in the second week of January 2027, following the declaration of CAT results.

Attachment
PDF
IIM AHmedabad CAT Admission Policy 2027 PDF
Preview
CAT exam
IIM Ahmedabad
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com