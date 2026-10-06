IIM Ahmedabad Admission Policy 2027-29 Out: CAT Cut-Off at 95 percentile for general candidates

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has released its admission policy for the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2027-29 batch, detailing the eligibility criteria, CAT 2026 cut-offs and the process for shortlisting candidates for the Analytical Writing Test (AWT) and Personal Interview (PI).
Under the policy, General and EWS candidates will require a minimum overall CAT 2026 percentile of 95, along with at least 85 percentile in each section. The overall cut-offs are 90 percentile for NC-OBC, 85 for SC and 75 for ST candidates. Separate lower thresholds have been prescribed for PwD candidates.
General/EWS: 95 overall, 85 section-wise
NC-OBC: 90 overall, 80 section-wise
SC: 85 overall, 75 section-wise
ST: 75 overall, 65 section-wise
General/EWS PwD: 85 overall, 75 section-wise
NC-OBC PwD: 80 overall, 70 section-wise
SC PwD: 75 overall, 65 section-wise
ST PwD: 65 overall, 55 section-wise
Meeting the CAT cut-off, however, will not automatically guarantee an AWT-PI call. IIMA will shortlist applicants using a composite score that combines CAT performance with academic profile, gender diversity and work experience.
The application rating considers Class 10, Class 12 and undergraduate marks, along with full-time work experience. Non-male candidates will receive three gender diversity points.
For the raw composite score, the normalised application rating carries 35% weightage, while CAT 2026 performance carries 65%. The score will subsequently be normalised within the candidate's undergraduate discipline.
Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, relaxed to 45% for SC, ST and PwD candidates. Final-year students can also apply subject to the prescribed conditions.
After AWT and PI, the final composite score will give 50% weightage to PI, 10% to AWT and 40% to the normalised composite score.
IIMA expects to release the AWT-PI shortlist tentatively in the second week of January 2027, following the declaration of CAT results.