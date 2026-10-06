IIM Ahmedabad Admission Policy 2027-29 Out: CAT Cut-Off at 95 percentile for general candidates

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has released its admission policy for the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2027-29 batch, detailing the eligibility criteria, CAT 2026 cut-offs and the process for shortlisting candidates for the Analytical Writing Test (AWT) and Personal Interview (PI).

Under the policy, General and EWS candidates will require a minimum overall CAT 2026 percentile of 95, along with at least 85 percentile in each section. The overall cut-offs are 90 percentile for NC-OBC, 85 for SC and 75 for ST candidates. Separate lower thresholds have been prescribed for PwD candidates.