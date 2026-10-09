IIIT Delhi PhD Admissions 2026 Open; Rs 60,000 Monthly Fellowship; apply by November 15

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has invited applications for its PhD Admissions 2026, offering research opportunities across six disciplines. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the institute's official website, iiitd.ac.in, until November 15, 2026.
Apart from its research programmes, the institute has highlighted a financial support package for doctoral scholars, including a monthly fellowship of Rs 60,000 (including House Rent Allowance), a laptop fund and assistance for international research visits.
Applications are invited for doctoral research in the following areas:
Computational Biology
Computer Science and Engineering
Electronics and Communications Engineering
Human Centered Design
Mathematics
Social Sciences and Humanities
According to the admission announcement, IIIT Delhi offers the following support for its PhD scholars:
Monthly fellowship: Rs 60,000, including HRA
Laptop fund: One-time assistance of Rs 50,000
Research contingency: Rs 20,000 annually for five years
International research visits: Additional support of Rs 1.5 lakh for a two-week international laboratory visit
Conference and workshop support: Professional Development Allowance (PDA) of Rs 2.5 lakh for conferences, workshops and travel
The support package is aimed at helping research scholars meet academic and research-related expenses during their doctoral studies. Applicants should check the institute's detailed conditions governing the fellowship and other benefits.
Candidates can visit the official admission portal at iiitd.ac.in/admission/phd/oct2026 and follow the application instructions for their chosen discipline.
Before submitting the form, applicants should review the department-specific eligibility criteria, research areas, required documents and selection procedure.
The last date to apply is November 15, 2026.
IIIT Delhi, established by the Government of NCT of Delhi in 2008, is a research-focused institution offering programmes in information technology and interdisciplinary fields.