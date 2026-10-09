IIIT Delhi PhD Admissions 2026 Open; Rs 60,000 Monthly Fellowship; apply by November 15

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has invited applications for its PhD Admissions 2026, offering research opportunities across six disciplines. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the institute's official website, iiitd.ac.in, until November 15, 2026.

Apart from its research programmes, the institute has highlighted a financial support package for doctoral scholars, including a monthly fellowship of Rs 60,000 (including House Rent Allowance), a laptop fund and assistance for international research visits.