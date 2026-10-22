IIFT MBA Admission 2027: Registration begins at iift.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has started the the registration process for admission to MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) programmes. The IIFT MBA application form was available for academic session 2027–29.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility conditions set by the exam authority can apply online for IIFT MBA Admission 2026-27 through the official website at iift.ac.in. Aspirants can apply online and pay the application fee by November 25, 2026.

IIFT will be using the Common Admission Test (CAT) scores, along with other specified parameters, to select candidates for both programmes. The IIFT exam will be held on November 29, 2026.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who apply online for the MBA (International Business) programme must hold a bachelor's degree of at least three years in any discipline, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. For SC, ST, PwD categories, the minimum marks requirement is 45 per cent.

How to register online for IIFT MBA admission 2027?