IIBF JAIIB admit card 2026 released at iibf.org.in; check link here

The Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF) has released the Junior Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (JAIIB) admit card 2026 for November cycle. It has activated the IIBF JAIIB admit card 2026 link on the official website at iibf.org.in.

Candidates must use their valid login credentials such as their membership number to download IIBF JAIIB hall ticket 2026. The exam authority will be conducting the JAIIB Nov exam on 1st, 22nd, 28th, and 29th November 2026. The exam will be held online mode.

How to download IIBF JAIIB admit card 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of IIBF at iibf.org.in.

Step 2: Find the 'Exams' section on the homepage

Step 3: Check the IIBF JAIIB admit card 2026 link

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as membership number

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The IIBF JAIIB admit card 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of admit card for future need

Click here to download JAIIB admit card 2026

Candidates are advised to download IIBF JAIIB admit card 2026 and carry the hard copy of the same to the exam centre. In case of any discrepancy, aspirants must reach IIBF exam cell wihtout any delay.