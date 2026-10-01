IGNOU July 2026 Admission Deadline Extended Again: Apply till October 13

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for fresh admissions for the July 2026 session. According to the latest update displayed on the university's admission portal, eligible candidates can now submit their applications until October 13, 2026.

The extension is applicable to the programmes covered by the admission portal, with the portal specifically stating that the deadline applies except for Certificate and Semester-based Programmes.

The latest update is visible on IGNOU's Online Programmes Admission Portal for the July 2026 session, where the university has displayed the revised deadline in red. The portal states: "Last Date for Submission of Applications (Except for Certificate and Semester-based Programmes): 13th October 2026."