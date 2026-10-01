IGNOU July 2026 Admission Deadline Extended Again: Apply till October 13

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for fresh admissions for the July 2026 session. According to the latest update displayed on the university's admission portal, eligible candidates can now submit their applications until October 13, 2026.
The extension is applicable to the programmes covered by the admission portal, with the portal specifically stating that the deadline applies except for Certificate and Semester-based Programmes.
The latest update is visible on IGNOU's Online Programmes Admission Portal for the July 2026 session, where the university has displayed the revised deadline in red. The portal states: "Last Date for Submission of Applications (Except for Certificate and Semester-based Programmes): 13th October 2026."
The admission deadline has been extended beyond the earlier September 30 deadline. IGNOU's announcements page had previously recorded September 30 as the last date for fresh admission to notified programmes offered through ODL and Online modes, excluding semester-based and certificate programmes.
The latest portal update now gives eligible applicants additional time until October 13 to complete the admission process.
Eligible candidates can complete the application process online by following these steps:
Visit the IGNOU admission portal.
Click on New Registration.
Create an account using a valid email ID and mobile number.
Select the programme and study/regional centre, wherever applicable.
Enter personal and academic details.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the prescribed programme fee online.
Submit the application form.
Download and retain the acknowledgement for future reference.
IGNOU's official admission instructions also advise prospective learners to create their user ID and password, upload the required documents and complete online fee payment before submitting the admission form.