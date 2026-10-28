IGNOU December TEE 2026: Online assignment submission opens, deadline November 20; who needs to upload?

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched the Online Assignment Management System (OAMS), allowing eligible students to submit their assignments online for the December 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE).
In a notification dated October 28, the university's Student Evaluation Division (SED) announced that eligible learners enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes can submit their course-wise assignments through their IGNOU Samarth accounts.
The last date for online assignment submission is November 20, 2026.
However, the notification contains an important clarification for students who have already submitted their assignments offline.
IGNOU has clarified that learners who have already submitted their assignments at their respective study centres or regional centres are not required to upload soft copies again through the new portal.
This means the online submission facility does not create an additional submission requirement for students who have completed the process through their centres.
Students should therefore check their submission status before uploading assignments through OAMS.
According to the notification, the facility is available to eligible learners enrolled in IGNOU's ODL and online programmes.
Students must log in through their IGNOU Samarth accounts to access the system and submit assignments for their respective courses.
The university has advised learners to read the detailed guidelines and instructions before proceeding with online submission.
University: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
Examination: December 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE)
System: Online Assignment Management System (OAMS)
Notification date: October 28, 2026
Online assignment submission deadline: November 20, 2026
Eligible students: Learners enrolled in ODL and online programmes, subject to eligibility
Login portal: ignou.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login
Eligible students can follow these steps:
Visit the IGNOU Samarth login portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in.
Log in using their IGNOU Samarth account credentials.
Access the online assignment submission facility.
Follow the instructions to submit assignments course-wise.
Complete the submission process before November 20.
Students should ensure that their assignments comply with the prescribed submission guidelines.
IGNOU has specifically advised students to complete the online submission process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute inconvenience.
The notification does not announce an extension beyond November 20.
Students who intend to use OAMS should therefore complete the process within the notified schedule.
The university has also emphasised that learners must carefully read the detailed guidelines before uploading their assignments.