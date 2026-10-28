IGNOU December TEE 2026: Online assignment submission opens, deadline November 20; who needs to upload?

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched the Online Assignment Management System (OAMS), allowing eligible students to submit their assignments online for the December 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE).

In a notification dated October 28, the university's Student Evaluation Division (SED) announced that eligible learners enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes can submit their course-wise assignments through their IGNOU Samarth accounts.

The last date for online assignment submission is November 20, 2026.

However, the notification contains an important clarification for students who have already submitted their assignments offline.