ICSI December 2025 exam online enrollment window reopened. DETAILS here!

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will reopen the online enrollment window for the December 2025 exam on October 23, 2025.

During this time, students may request examination enrollment with a late charge, module addition with a late price, or exemption due to better qualifications.

The window will be open from 10:00 am on October 23, 2025, and conclude on October 25, 2025.

Candidates can submit revisions to the examination center, medium, module, and elective subject between October 26, 2025 and November 21, 2025, until 4:00 pm.

Following that, ICSI will not accept any requests for changes to the forms.

Students may also complete the Pre-Examination Test till October 24, 2025, at 5:30 pm.

ICSI will hold exams for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional programs on December 22-29, 2025. The exam will be conducted for both groups 1 and 2.

The exam will be from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm, with 2:00 pm to 2:15 pm of that time being dedicated for question paper reading.

Registration for the December session originally opened on August 26 and closed on September 25 without late fee; this updated window offers students who missed the deadline another chance to enroll, or adjust their particulars.