ICSI CSEET October 2026 result on November 15; know how to download marksheet

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be releasing the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 results on November 15. The official sources confirm that the ICSI CSEET results 2026 link will be activated at 2 pm.

Candidates who had appeared for the written examination can access their CSEET results 2026 on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. One must use their login credentials to check the results. The exam authority will also release an individual candidate’s subject-wise breakup of marks along with results. This will be made available on the institute’s website. It has also announced that the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be uploaded immediately after the declaration of results. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to candidates.

How to check ICSI CSEET October results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: Find the ICSI CSEET results 2026 link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the CSEET results page

Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The ICSI CSEET October 2026 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download CSEET marksheet pdf

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of CSEET results for future need

Candidates are advised to check all the details available on the ICSI CSEET marksheet. In case on any discrepancy, candidates can reach out to the ICSI without any delay.

The ICSI will be conducting the next CSEET examination from February 1 to February 4, 2027. The online submission of enrolment applications will begin on November 16, 2026.