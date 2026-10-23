ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 Awaited: When did CISCE release timetables in the last four years?

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is yet to announce the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examination timetables for 2027. Students preparing for the board examinations can check the subject-wise schedules once they are released on the official website, cisce.org.
Although the date sheets are awaited, the Council has not announced a specific release date. A look at the previous four examination cycles shows that the timetables were published between November and December.
Here are the dates on which CISCE announced the examination schedules for the previous four years:
2026 examinations: November 13, 2025
2025 examinations: November 25, 2024
2024 examinations: December 7, 2023
2023 examinations: December 1, 2022
The records show that CISCE released the schedules in December for the 2023 and 2024 examinations, before moving the announcements to November for the next two examination cycles.
However, these dates do not establish when the 2027 timetable will be released.
For the 2026 examination cycle, CISCE released the date sheets on November 13, 2025.
The ICSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026, while the ISC Class 12 examinations took place from February 12 to April 6, 2026.
The 2027 timetable will provide subject-wise examination dates, paper timings, examination duration and instructions for candidates.
Once released, students can follow these steps:
Visit the official website, cisce.org.
Open the ICSE or ISC 2027 timetable link.
Select the relevant Class 10 or Class 12 schedule.
Download the PDF and check the subject-wise dates.
Save a copy for examination preparation.
Students should rely on the official CISCE timetable rather than unconfirmed examination dates circulating online.