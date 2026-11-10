ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 Released: Exams from February 15 to March 31; check subject-wise schedule

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE Class 10 Board Examination timetable for 2027 today, November 10, 2026, confirming that the examinations will begin on February 15 and continue until March 31.

According to the schedule, the examinations will commence with English Language (Paper 1) on February 15, followed by Literature in English (Paper 2) on February 18 and Mathematics on February 22.

The examinations will be conducted at different reporting and examination times depending on the subject. Most major written papers are scheduled to begin at 10.15 am, while certain Art papers are scheduled for 9 am.