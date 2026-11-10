ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 Released: Exams from February 15 to March 31; check subject-wise schedule

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE Class 10 Board Examination timetable for 2027 today, November 10, 2026, confirming that the examinations will begin on February 15 and continue until March 31.
According to the schedule, the examinations will commence with English Language (Paper 1) on February 15, followed by Literature in English (Paper 2) on February 18 and Mathematics on February 22.
The examinations will be conducted at different reporting and examination times depending on the subject. Most major written papers are scheduled to begin at 10.15 am, while certain Art papers are scheduled for 9 am.
The timetable specifies the following examination dates:
February 15: English Language – Paper 1
February 18: Literature in English – Paper 2
February 22: Mathematics
February 26: History and Civics – HCG Paper 1
March 1: Geography – HCG Paper 2
March 4: Hindi
March 8: Physics – Science Paper 1
March 12: Chemistry – Science Paper 2
March 15: Biology – Science Paper 3
March 17: Computer Applications, Commercial Applications and several other Group III elective subjects
March 19: Regional and foreign languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali
March 25: Environmental Science
March 29: Commercial Studies
March 31: Economics and certain Group II language electives
Students should note that the examination duration varies between two and three hours depending on the subject.
One notable feature of the timetable is the spacing of the three Science papers.
Physics is scheduled for March 8, Chemistry for March 12 and Biology for March 15.
This gives students three calendar days between Physics and Chemistry, and two calendar days between Chemistry and Biology, excluding the examination days themselves.
Mathematics, meanwhile, is scheduled for February 22, nearly three weeks before the Biology examination.
The distribution provides students with separate revision periods for the Science papers rather than scheduling them on consecutive days.
Most major subjects, including English, Mathematics, Science and History and Civics, are scheduled to begin at 10.15 am.
Art examinations on February 16, February 23, March 2 and March 16 are scheduled for 9 am.
Candidates should check the duration specified against each subject in the official timetable rather than assuming that every paper will follow the same schedule.
The Council also provides additional reading time before the commencement of writing, as detailed in its examination instructions.