ICAI opens applications for CA January 2026 exams: Details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially opened the registration window for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) January 2026 examination cycle, covering the Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses.

The registration process is conducted online via the ICAI portal eservices.icai.org , and is open to eligible applicants who meet the criteria laid out for the respective levels.

Here’s how candidates can register for the CA January 2026 exams:

Visit the official ICAI portal eservices.icai.org

Log into the “Self Service Portal (SSP)” or e-Services section.

For new candidates, select “New Student Registration” and fill in personal and academic details to create your login credentials.

After logging in, complete the application form by entering your course level (Foundation, Intermediate or Final), upload required documents (class 10/12 mark-sheet, photo and signature, any category certificate if applicable).

Pay the applicable registration fee online using a debit/credit card or net-banking.

Upon successful payment, download and print the confirmation/registration slip for your record.

Candidates are advised to check eligibility criteria specific to their course level before submitting applications.

The schedule suggests that the ICAI CA Foundation Exam January 2026 would be held from January 18 to January 25, 2026. The 2026 ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Group 1 and Group 2 Exams will take place from January 5 to January 17.

The deadline for submitting online examination application forms (without late fees) is November 16, 2025, and the last date to submit online applications (with a late fee of Rs 600 or USD 10) is November 19, 2025.

Furthermore, students seeking change of examination city or medium, application correction can be done between November 20 to 22, 2025.